Home > Filla >

Mysterious snake swallows N36m in Nigeria


JAMB Office Mysterious snake swallows N36m in Nigeria

The amount was realised from the sale of scratch cards to JAMB candidates in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Mysterious snake swallows N36m in Nigeria
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Local news portals in Nigeria are reporting that an amount of N36 million (GHC500,000 or $10,000) has been missing from the accounts office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The amount was realised from the sale of scratch cards to JAMB candidates in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

READ MORE: Prophetess says God has directed her to resurrect Ebony

The missing cash was uncovered by a team of auditors who were dispatched to different state offices of JAMB to take inventory of the sold and unsold scratch cards.

The cards, before it was abolished after reforms, used it to gain access to the Board’s website for either registration or to check their admission status, according to Daily Post.

 

When auditors visited the Makurdi office of JAMB a sales clerk, Philomina Chieshe, told JAMB registrar and his team that she could not account for N36 million she made in previous years before the abolition of scratch cards.

Philomena confessed that it was her housemaid that connived with another JAMB staff, Joan Asen, to “spiritually” steal the money from the vault in the accounts office.

She said: “I was one of the four sales clerks attached to JAMB office in Makurdi. My responsibility was to sell scratch cards to candidates and not involved in handling the revenues. It was the responsibility of Joan Asen and my other senior colleagues. I only remit money when am done selling the cards.

“Few months ago, there was issue of fraud in the Makurdi office. Auditors were sent from Abuja to carefully flip the record books of the office, to perhaps, ascertain the current state of affairs.

“The state Coordinator, Obilo, was not around when the audit team came. But in the course of the audit, N36 million was discovered to have been missing from the account. An investigation was launched. In the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Joan Asen, who is account staff and a lady outside JAMB have connived to steal the money.”

 

Philomina in her confessional statement said that Joan Asen and her accomplices confessed that they have been stealing the money “spiritually” through a mysterious snake that always sneak into the office to swallow the money from the vault.

READ MORE: Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees

“It was a mystery to me too. I have been saving the money in the bank, but I found it difficult to account for it. So I started saving it in a vault in the office. But each time I open the vault, I will find nothing. I became worried and surprised how the millions of Naira could be disappearing from the vault. I began to interrogate everybody in the house and office, and no one could agree on what might have happened to the money. I continued to press until my housemaid confessed. She said that the money disappeared 'spiritually'. She said that a 'mysterious snake' sneaked into the house and swallowed the money in the vault,'” according to her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

B/A: 2 fetish priests die after consuming 'Akpeteshie' B/A 2 fetish priests die after consuming 'Akpeteshie'
Let Down: After donating kidney, woman turns down man's proposal Let Down After donating kidney, woman turns down man's proposal
Spirituality: Prophetess says God has directed her to resurrect Ebony Spirituality Prophetess says God has directed her to resurrect Ebony
Video: Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes traffic jam Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes traffic jam
Execution: Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees Execution Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees
Really? Man sells wife’s kidney to compensate himself for GHS 142 dowry her family failed to pay Really? Man sells wife’s kidney to compensate himself for GHS 142 dowry her family failed to pay

Recommended Videos

Be the judge: This is the 'indecent' video that got another female artiste arrested Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female artiste arrested
Pulse Filla: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand For Spending Too Much Time At Funeral Pulse Filla Man Chops Off Wife's Hand For Spending Too Much Time At Funeral
Pulse Filla: Prostitute Returns To Work 30 Minutes After Giving Birth Pulse Filla Prostitute Returns To Work 30 Minutes After Giving Birth



Top Articles

1 Spirituality Prophetess says God has directed her to resurrect Ebonybullet
2 Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test...bullet
3 Commercial Sex Workers Police arrest 18 suspected prostitutes at New...bullet
4 Sad News Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a riverbullet
5 Time To Surrender "I am tired, it is better I die” - Boko Haram...bullet
6 Execution Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for...bullet
7 Mission Accomplished  “I am on a pilgrimage to the House (of...bullet
8 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes...bullet
9 Wrong Message Pastor’s wife mistakenly post nudes to...bullet
10 At The Mention Of Jesus Boy swallowed and vomited by a...bullet

Related Articles

Spirituality Prophetess says God has directed her to resurrect Ebony
Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes traffic jam
Execution Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees
Really? Man sells wife’s kidney to compensate himself for GHS 142 dowry her family failed to pay
Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female musician arrested
Time To Surrender "I am tired, it is better I die” - Boko Haram leader
Commercial Sex Workers Police arrest 18 suspected prostitutes at New Juabeng
Insanity? “I want to know if it tastes like your mum’s” - Father rapes daughter
Mission Accomplished  “I am on a pilgrimage to the House (of the Lord)," - Pope Benedict serves notice of his death
Controversy “Condoms are for weak ass men, Real men f*ck quickly and pull out before HIV notices” - Lady sparks 'fire'

Top Videos

1 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
2 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes traffic jambullet
3 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
4 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
5 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste into...bullet
6 ‘Runaway’ VIP Bus driver suspended for abandoning passengersbullet
7 Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's familybullet
8 Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by...bullet
9 Life Saver Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of...bullet
10 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering...bullet

Filla

Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female musician arrested
Insanity? “I want to know if it tastes like your mum’s” - Father rapes daughter
Controversy “Condoms are for weak ass men, Real men f*ck quickly and pull out before HIV notices” - Lady sparks 'fire'
Day Of Reckoning Fake lawyer arrested in court after practicing for 15 years