Babcock student commits suicide after killing girlfriend in Canada


Good Riddance? Babcock student commits suicide after killing girlfriend

The police were reportedly called to a condo building in the north end of the Toronto, on Thursday, March 6, 2018, where Oribhabor was found dead.

  Published:
Onoseta Oribhabor and deceased 27-year-old girlfriend, Essozinam "Martine" Assali play

Onoseta Oribhabor and deceased 27-year-old girlfriend, Essozinam "Martine" Assali

(instagram)
News reports have revealed that a 30-year-old Nigerian man identified as, Onoseta Oribhabor, has committed suicide after taking the life of his 27-year-old girlfriend, Essozinam "Martine" Assali, in Toronto, Canada.

According to the reports, the police were called to a condo building in the north end of the Toronto, on Thursday, March 6, 2018, where Oribhabor was found dead on the building's balcony.

Following a search of the apartment, a woman was found inside a unit with obvious signs of trauma.

Suicide play

Suicide

(Times Live)

 

She was reportedly treated for injuries after being rushed to a hospital, where she eventually died.

Instablog9ja reports that the deceased Oribhabor graduated from Babcock University, Ogun State, before leaving for Canada.

The case has been described by the Police as a murder-suicide.

In a similar occurrence, a man committed sacrilege in Gambia after he murdered his wife before hanging himself in the Mandiary community.

play

 

According to a Facebook user, Sizzla Mandinka Worior Jadama, the man had engaged his wife in a fight following allegations of infidelity and in the process, used a knife to slice her throat.

On realizing the gravity of what he had done, the man went to a tree outside his house and used a rope to hang himself. His lifeless body was later discovered by relatives dangling from the tree.

Read what Jadama posted on his wall:

"This thing happened in the Gambia yesterday the village called Mandiary the evil husband did this to his wife and then he hung himself to death. God save the Gambia and the people."

