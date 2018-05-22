Nursing mother to spend 4 months in prison for stealing items

news

A Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a nursing mother, Salamatu Mohammed, to four months imprisonment for stealing goods worth N11,000.

The convict, who is still nursing an 8-month-old baby, had pleaded guilty to a count charge of theft, and begged for leniency.

Mohammed pleaded with the court and the nominal complainant to have mercy on her, saying that she cannot explain the reason for her actions as it was not ordinary.

The judge, Mr Hassan Ishaq, however, gave the convict N10, 000 option of fine and warned her to be of good behaviour.

The prosecutor, Mr Edwin Ochayi, had told the court that one Blessing Alegwu of Jikwoyi, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on April 4, at about 4 p.m.

“The complainant alleged that the convict, criminally trespassed into her shop and stole goods worth N11,000.

“Some of the stolen goods include: prince ware food flask, valued at N5,000, ordinary food flak, valued at N1,500, water bottle and towel, valued at N1,000 and N3,500 respectively.

“Also, during police investigation, the convict admitted to have stolen all the items from the shop,”Ochayi said.

The prosecutor pleaded with the court to punish the convict severely, as he has been appearing before the court over similar offences.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code