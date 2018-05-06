Home > Filla >

Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers


Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers

It was a punishment for the woman who had earlier refused lotto numbers from the Bishop who claimed he disguised himself and gave the woman the lotto numbers to stick but she rejected it.

Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of the International Godsway Church (IGWC), has caused a stir after ordering a women to carry a bag of cement in exchange for lotto numbers.

The woman, in the viral video, explained that she was angry because someone took her GHC10 that was why she turned down the numbers.

Obinim explained that the woman has been pestering her for lotto numbers for weeks and when he finally decided to give her the numbers, she rejected it.

