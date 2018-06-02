Home > Filla >

Oil tanker vessel splits into two at Tema Port


Danger! Oil tanker vessel splits into two at Tema Port

MT Alice, an oil tanker vessel loaded with 1,200 metric-tons of light crude oil, split into two at the Tema Port anchorage on May 24, this year.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

MT Alice, an oil tanker vessel loaded with 1,200 metric-tons of light crude oil, split into two at the Tema Port anchorage on May 24, this year.

The Bahamas registered oil tanker called at Tema Port anchorage May 12, 2018 with 13 crew made up of 11 Nigerians and two Ghanaians.

All the 13 crew were rescued by another vessel MT Colled Alice, which was nearby when the incident occurred.

The incident is the first time an oil tanker had split into two halves at any Ghanaian anchorage in either the Tema ot Takoradi Ports.

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Punamane, Tema Port Security Manager, told the Ghana News Agency that the cause of the vessel split was yet to be unravelled, adding however that the oil vessel divided into two halves with the stern drifting towards fairway and the harbour entrance of the Tema Port whiles the bowl remained at the same location due to the weight of the anchor.

“Within hours, the ship split into two. The stern of the oil vessel drifted away from the bowl. But we were able to pull the stern out of the danger area where it won’t disturb other vessels”, he noted.

Lt. Col. Punamane said the Port Authorities, National Petroleum Authority, agents of the vessel and other stakeholders had worked fervently to prevent polluting the water with the oil.

He explained that while authorities had managed to prevent a spillage of the oil, they were doing their best to get the sunk part to float adding that the fuel in the other part was also carefully being transferred to fuel tankers with the help of cannons.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Felix Ayenkoligo: Trader in court for biting colleague’s ear Felix Ayenkoligo Trader in court for biting colleague’s ear
Video: Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle
Bombshell: Anas took $50,000 bribe to drop an exposé on me - Tamale chief Bombshell Anas took $50,000 bribe to drop an exposé on me - Tamale chief
A Word To The Wise... “A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret A Word To The Wise... “A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret
Stroke And Cancer: Health minister bans doggy sex style, except for Christmas and valentine’s days only Stroke And Cancer Health minister bans doggy sex style, except for Christmas and valentine’s days only
What A Pity! Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out What A Pity! Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

Recommended Videos

Video: Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle
Entertainment Filla: Patapaa is mine and mine alone - Xandy Kamel Entertainment Filla Patapaa is mine and mine alone - Xandy Kamel
Pulse Filla: Father defiles all four of his daughters Pulse Filla Father defiles all four of his daughters



Top Articles

1 Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her awaybullet
2 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014...bullet
3 Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to make...bullet
4 Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her...bullet
5 Sigh Of Relief! Woman, 23, born without a vagina has one made...bullet
6 Unimaginable! Prostitute turned pastor reveals: “I destroyed...bullet
7 Disrespect! This is how guy saved fiancée’s phone number,...bullet
8 Fraud Alhaji arrested for duping woman during "one-month...bullet
9 Passenger’s bad body odour makes others vomit and...bullet
10 Devil Is Suffering! Father defiles all his four...bullet

Top Videos

1 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
2 Amazing Pastor demands 100 acres of land from woman to pray for her...bullet
3 Really? Help me procure my 4 private jet – Preacher begs followersbullet
4 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim...bullet
5 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
6 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian police...bullet
7 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet
8 Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in...bullet
9 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into...bullet
10 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet

Filla

Help me procure my 4 private jet – Preacher begs followers.
Video Help me procure my 4th private jet – Preacher begs followers
Pastor demands 100 acres of land from woman to pray for her sick son
Video Pastor demands 100 acres of land from poor woman to pray for her sick son
Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
Student arrested for blowing big money wrongfully paid to her
Fraud Student arrested for blowing gargantuan money mistakenly paid into her account