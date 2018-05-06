Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol

news

A commercial motorbike rider (popularly called Okada rider) has been resuscitated after overdosing on Tramadol.

READ MORE: Pantless dancer removes wig off a fan who threw drinks at her on stage

The Okada man, from the Nigerian state of Delta, was conveying two passengers when he got hit by the effect of the overdose and he fell off the bike.

Multiple reports in the Nigerian press say the man started fighting people as they wanted to take him to the mosque.He was, however, overpowered.

READ MORE: 'Dwarf' man impregnates tall woman, wedding photos go viral

Some amount of sugar was forced into his mouth before he was showered with water in a bid to stabilise him.