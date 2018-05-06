Home > Filla >

Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol


Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol

The Okada man, from the Nigerian state of Delta, was conveying two passengers when he got hit by the effect of the overdose and he fell off the bike.

A commercial motorbike rider (popularly called Okada rider) has been resuscitated after overdosing on Tramadol.

The Okada man, from the Nigerian state of Delta, was conveying two passengers when he got hit by the effect of the overdose and he fell off the bike.

Multiple reports in the Nigerian press say the man started fighting people as they wanted to take him to the mosque.He was, however, overpowered.

Some amount of sugar was forced into his mouth before he was showered with water in a bid to stabilise him.

