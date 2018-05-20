Home > Filla >

‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years


In Kasoa ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years

The Kasoa Ofarkor District Police command headed by DSP Christopher Dakar arrested Eshun for the crime.

The Ofarkor Magistrate Court on Friday, 18 May 2018, sentenced Emmanuel Eshun, 22, to 15 years in prison for attempting to steal a commercial motorcycle popularly known as Okada.

The Okada thief according to DSP Daker, was identified by a group of men who were suspicious of his movement after he hired an Okada at the lorry park to Jei river farms.

His movement drew suspicion from a section of the Okada riders who reported him to the Kasoa Ofarkor police.

The police acted upon the tip off and traced him to Jei river road bishop gate.

Luck eluded Eshun when he was caught red-handed throwing pepper into the face of the okada rider to blind him so that he could bolt with the motorcycle.

The police arrested him.

DSP Daker told Class News’ regional correspondent, Calvis Tetteh, that the suspect was arrested in similar incident months ago and was jailed for eight months only to return to the act shortly after his release.

