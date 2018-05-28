Home > Filla >

Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her away


Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her away

Purity Ngirici who represents the East African country’s Kirinyaga county as lawmaker reportedly went to the Kianyaga Children’s Home on Sunday, May 27 to donate 180 pairs of shoes, 180 mattresses and other gifts for use by the orphans.

  • Published:
Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her away play

Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her away
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A female member of Kenya’s parliament was turned away with items she had gone to donate to an orphanage because the facility said she failed to follow laid down procedure for donating to the orphanage.

Purity Ngirici who represents the East African country’s Kirinyaga county as lawmaker reportedly went to the Kianyaga Children’s Home on Sunday, May 27 to donate 180 pairs of shoes, 180 mattresses and other gifts for use by the orphans.

However, security guards at the Children’s Home locked her out upon instruction from management of the facility.

Attempting to explain the incident, management of the Kianyaga Children’s Home is quoted as saying: "We have a policy as a department or county government. Anything that has to be donated to this home must follow the right channel and protocol.

Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her away play

Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her away

 

READ MORE: Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly

"The security of the children is of paramount importance we cannot just allow anybody to come from the blues into the children’s home.”

However, the explanation did not convincePurity Ngirici. She suspected that the whole development was orchestrated by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who she had reportedly had some issues with, to embarrass her.

She said: "Such acts are primitive, unfortunate, reprehensible, and outlandish and can only be construed to be instigated by malice. My office will not be intimidated by people who don't believe we are all brothers and sisters where social responsibility remains a collective effort."

 

Under normal circumstances, especially in Ghana where orphanages are resource starved and are in dire need of support they would actually be the ones going after notable people to donate to them, but the reverse was the case in Kenya.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sad! Man electrocuted after climbing high tension electricity pole to commit suicide Sad! Man electrocuted after climbing high tension electricity pole to commit suicide
Hilarious! Grammatically incorrect letter from Donald Trump to Retired English teacher exposed Hilarious! Grammatically incorrect letter from Donald Trump to Retired English teacher exposed
Drama: Angry pastor drives church members out of wedding reception over alcohol Drama Angry pastor drives church members out of wedding reception over alcohol
Marital Crisis: Church orders fertility test for potential couples Marital Crisis Church orders fertility test for potential couples
Predator: This 73-year-old man is in trouble for allegedly impregnating 14-year-old child Predator This 73-year-old man is in trouble for allegedly impregnating 14-year-old child
Embarrassing! Police force woman to remove clothes because she has beard Embarrassing! Police force woman to remove clothes because she has beard

Recommended Videos

Filla: Baby dies as doctor cuts oxygen supply over debt owed Filla Baby dies as doctor cuts oxygen supply over debt owed
Pulse Filla: Husband fights wife for refusing to use vibrators Pulse Filla Husband fights wife for refusing to use vibrators
Sad: Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin



Top Articles

1 Predator This 73-year-old man is in trouble for allegedly impregnating...bullet
2 Marital Crisis Church orders fertility test for potential couplesbullet
3 Embarrassing! Police force woman to remove clothes because she has beardbullet
4 Embarrassing! Pastor flogged in public for impregnating...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Mob Injustice Suspected thief burnt alive by angry residentsbullet
7 Fraud Pastor jailed after he took money from people to make...bullet
8 Drama Angry pastor drives church members out of wedding...bullet
9 Video Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump...bullet
10 Wonderful!!! Woman fasted and prayed for 2 months...bullet

Related Articles

Hilarious! Grammatically incorrect letter from Donald Trump to Retired English teacher exposed
Drama Angry pastor drives church members out of wedding reception over alcohol
Marital Crisis Church orders fertility test for potential couples
Predator This 73-year-old man is in trouble for allegedly impregnating 14-year-old child
Embarrassing! Police force woman to remove clothes because she has beard
Mob Injustice Suspected thief burnt alive by angry residents
Wonderful!!! Woman fasted and prayed for 2 months until dead husband resurrected, returned home
Heartbreaking Video Uniformed police officer assaults woman after demanding to search her bag
Amazing!!! This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant
Seriously? Court frees defilement convict, says little girl enjoyed the sex

Top Videos

1 Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse binbullet
2 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
3 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
4 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
5 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best handwriting...bullet
6 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a...bullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10...bullet
9 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
10 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto...bullet

Filla

4-year-old- boy in court for kissing 3-year-old classmate
How? 4-year-old- boy in court for kissing 3-year-old classmate
Police officer assaults lady after demanding to search her bag
Heartbreaking Video Uniformed police officer assaults woman after demanding to search her bag
This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant
Amazing!!! This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant
Court frees defilement convict, says victim enjoyed the sex
Seriously? Court frees defilement convict, says little girl enjoyed the sex