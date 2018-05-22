Home > Filla >

Fatima Othman reportedly lost her hands and feet during the civil war that hit Lebanon between 1975 and 1990 which claimed about 120,000 lives and displaced approximately 76,000 people.

Tongues were set wagging in Lebanese capital of Beirut after it was discovered that a physically challenged woman who survived on begging for alms and donations from benevolent residents had about £1 million savings in her bank account.

Until her death recently she had always depended on begging for alms.

Reports indicated that the poor woman gained some popularity and amassed some donations from benevolent people when a photo of a soldier giving her a drink and food became viral online, but little did anybody imagine that the disabled beggar was such a rich woman.

Police were reportedly taken aback when after the death of Fatima Othman they found two bags containing five million LBP (£2,457) belonging to her.

As if that was not shocking enough, authorities again found a saving booklet which revealed that the deceased had 1.7 billion LBP (£835,000) savings with a local bank.

Aside residents expressing surprise at the discovery, Police spokesman, Joseph Musallem is quoted as saying it “was a big surprise“.

According to reports, her family in the Lebanese town of Ain Al-Zahab located in Akkar did not know their disabled relative was so wealthy.

Her mortal remains were transported to her hometown for burial.

