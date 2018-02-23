The big reptile considered as a reticulated python (Python reticulates) which is a protected species was seen slithering slowly across a seat leaving terrified passengers with no option but to park themselves in one corner of the train.
In a video that that has been in circulation, the big reptile considered as a reticulated python (Python reticulates) which is a protected species was seen slithering slowly across a seat leaving terrified passengers with no option but to park themselves in one corner of the train.
It took one brave passenger to tactfully arrest the python by the head while another did same by the tail.
READ MORE: “Please, we are thieves, not armed robbers” – Criminals educate judge in court
Its spokesperson, Agus Komarudin said, "While we do not have X-rays yet, we may yet in the future, but until then regulations at our stations will be tightened so that this sort of thing will not happen again.
“We also apologise to the passengers for the inconvenience."