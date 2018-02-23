news

Terrified passengers onboard a train travelling from Surabaya in Indonesia's East Java Province to the capital, some 490 miles to the west were compelled to park themselves in one corner of the train after they spotted a python emerging from in-between the seats.

In a video that that has been in circulation, the big reptile considered as a reticulated python (Python reticulates) which is a protected species was seen slithering slowly across a seat leaving terrified passengers with no option but to park themselves in one corner of the train.

It took one brave passenger to tactfully arrest the python by the head while another did same by the tail.

Authorities of the state-run rail firm PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) said they had enquired from passengers if the python belonged to any of them, but nobody owned up.

Its spokesperson, Agus Komarudin said, "While we do not have X-rays yet, we may yet in the future, but until then regulations at our stations will be tightened so that this sort of thing will not happen again.

“We also apologise to the passengers for the inconvenience."