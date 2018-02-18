Home > Filla >

Passenger removed from plane for excessive farting


A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after a row caused by a passenger who refused to stop farting.

play Four passengers were removed from the plane after a fight broke out over the man’s flatulence (Picture: CEN)
A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after a row caused by a passenger who refused to stop farting. The passenger apparently kept breaking wind on board a Transavia Airlines flight from Dubai to Amsterdam Schiphol last weekend.

The two Dutchmen sitting next to him didn’t take very well to his flatulence, but the unashamed man was apparently not put off and refused to hold back. Members of the crew on the Dutch low-cost airline were apparently less than sympathetic and refused to do anything about it.

Despite a warning from the pilot, a fight between the men then broke out, causing the flight to be diverted to Vienna Airport . Police boarded the plane with dogs and removed two sisters and the two men after the pilot made a report about ‘passengers on the rampage’.

The women are now taking the Dutch budget airline to court after being removed from the flight, and claim they have done nothing wrong. Nora Lacchab, 25, a law student from Rotterdam, and her unnamed sister, say being removed was ‘humiliating’ are now seeking to legal action.

play The budget airline was flying from Dubai to (Picture: Shutterstock)

 

The two women, who are of Dutch and Moroccan descent, were returning to Amsterdam after a week holidaying in Dubai. Nora told De Telegraaf: ‘We had nothing to do with the whole disturbance. We distance ourselves from that. ‘Do they sometimes think that all Moroccans cause problems? That’s why we do not let it sit.

‘We had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn’t do anything. All I will say is that the crew were really provocative and stirred things up.’ All four passengers have since been released, and were not arrested as they had not broken an Austrian laws.

However, they have all been banned from Transavia Airlines, who say that the two girls were also involved in the fight.

In a statement they said: ‘Our crew must ensure a safe flight. When passengers pose risks, they immediately intervene. Our people are trained for that. ‘They know very well where the boundaries are.

Transavia is therefore square behind the cabin crew and the pilots.’

 

 

credit: metro.co.uk

