A video circulating online shows a Nigerian pastor demanding 100 acres of land from one of the women in his church before he could pray for her sick son.

The man of God whose name is not immediately known said he wanted the land from the obviously poor woman to build an estate in Magodo Lagos, Nigeria.

The pastor refused to pray for the woman’s son so she would present the land document after the child is healed, saying he had done such favours in the past, but does not waist his anointing anymore.

In the video he is heard intimidating church members that he does not force them to come to the church, but once they come voluntarily they must comply with his demands after their prayers are answered.

The helpless woman is heard in the viral video promising to present the land document to the pastor the next Sunday. As to where and how she intended to get the 100 acre land document in a week’s time only God knows.

He is reported to have demanded huge sums of money not less than N100m from the congregants, ostensibly as prerequisite for his prayers.

News portal, yabaleftonline.ng reported one Facebook user, Topaz Aya Omoniyi as having shared the story online, saying: “End Time Church.

“Pastor cursing members, asking for 100 million, asking for land document from a poor lady, even wishing people death.

“For once, I now believe in hypnosis. This is not normal.”