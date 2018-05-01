Home > Filla >

Pastor Otabil: My mum says I was her "ugliest child"


ICGC Pastor Otabil: My mum says I was her "ugliest child"

The popular pastor made the shocking comments when he was preaching about the power of words and how it can have a positive or negative impact on one's life.

The founder of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensah Otabil, has joked that his mother used to tell him he was her "ugliest son."

"My mother used to say I was very ugly when I was young, she used to tell me. She said: 'Of all my children, you were the ugliest,” Pastor Otabil said last Sunday.

He added: "She used to tell me that. I don't know whether it was a joke or she was serious but she used to tell me that. She used to say when she carried me on her back – she used to sell around – and she'll say: 'When I carry you on my back and people ask me': 'Is that your child?' 'I say: No'. I think she was joking anyway because I'm handsome. What do you think? Look what the Lord has done. But she said of all the children, 'you were the ugliest."

"I know people who when they were young were very ugly, and have become beauty queens, you see their head running backwards and forwards and everybody says: 'This girl, your head is like a hammer', and now they are 'Miss Something' or the other, they've won a beauty contest. Because God, when he speaks about you, it's not based on your current reality, he calls the things which be not as though they were," he concluded.

