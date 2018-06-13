Pulse.com.gh logo
Pastor’s wife arrested for faking her kidnapping to take ransom


Police in Uganda have arrested and charged wife of Noah's Arch Church pastor in Kikajjo-Masajja after she allegedly connived with her daughter to go into hiding, and pretend to have been kidnap in order to take ransom from her husband.

Miriam Kusuubira reportedly informed Pastor Shadrach Kusuubira that she had been kidnapped by some kidnappers on June 6, 2018 who demanded KSh 1.3 million before she would be set free.

Unknown to Pastor Shadrach, his wife had been hiding in her daughter’s house all along, while he struggled to raise the so-called ransom to secure her release.

Having been unable to raise the said amount, the man of God thought it wise to report the matter to the police for investigation.

Police were able to trace Miriam to her daughter’s home where she had been hiding all the while, and arrested her.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire is reported to have told NTV Uganda that the pastor’s wife had given officers wrong information, but they were able to use intelligence to track her whereabouts.

It is baffling why no less a person than a pastor’s wife who should be a role model to church members would engage in such a scandalous act.

It is also unclear what she needed such a colossal amount of money for so urgently that she had to resort to deceit to get it.

Miriam Kusuubira is facing charges bothering on giving false information to the police among others.

