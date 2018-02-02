Home > Filla >

Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes laughing stock


Superman Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes laughing stock

In a video clip, Bishop Daniel Obinim was seen making a gesture suggesting an attempt to fly into the sky.

Bishop Daniel Obinim made an attempt to get to heaven, but he never got there according to a video.

Bishop Daniel Obinim made an attempt to get to heaven, but he never got there according to a video.

(News Ghana)
A clergyman, Bishop Daniel Obinim of the International God’s Way Church in Ghana, has been made a laughing stock following a viral video of him attempting to "fly to heaven."

This clip was shared by a Facebook user, David Hooah who captioned the footage posted on Sunday, January 28, 2018, "Obinim is trying to fly to heaven" amid laughter.

He was captured during a service as he made a posture that portrayed him in a position poised to take off.

The bishop was seen flapping his hands as he shortly made for a crowd at top speed. The group of Christian worshippers waited at an end of the church as he flew towards their direction.

ALSO READ: Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group

Obinim is considered one of the influential religious leaders in Ghana. One of his admired attributes is reportedly his interest in looking nice just like a pastor in South Africa, Alph Lukau of the Alleluia Ministries International located in Sandton, South Africa, who gathered attention after showing up for a church service in a Rolls Royce.

A video clip showed him pull out of the white vehicle as a red carpet ushered him in to his event.

A Twitter user, @TheInstigatorr  who posted the footage introduced with a statement, “No this is not a politician, it's Pastor Lukau making a church entrance.”

 

