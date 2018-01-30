Pastor who cures cancer by sucking women's breast arrested

news

The police in Lagos have arrested a clergyman , Raphael Obi, also known as Pastor Sharp Sharp who reportedly cures cancer by sucking hard on a woman's breast.

A report claims that the Enugu-born pastor has cured "killer diseases" by simply licking the female organ. He expressed this during an interrogation conducted by policemen from the Area M Command located in Idimu.

"The police at Area M Command, Idimu, Alimosho local government area of Lagos State, arrested Obi for alleged gross misconduct, sucking of breasts and engaging victims in marathon sex in the guise of deliverance," a report by a local media disclosed.

More reports revealed that some charms attached to baby dolls were discovered at the suspect's residence. The police have acquired these are expected to present this as an evidence of misconduct against Obi.

Pastor kisses wife and housemaid in public

In Tanzania, a prophet named Onesmo Machibya was arrested by the police after a picture of him kissing his wife and housemaid went viral.

It was alleged that Machibya who is also known as Nabii Tito, also preached with a bottle of beer in his hands.

His action has generated widespread condemnation from his countrymen who accused him of setting a bad example.

According to Tuko News, a statement released by a police spokesperson Simon Sirro confirmed that the 'man of God' was arrested following public complaints.

He promised that the prophet who was also described as "a devil's agent" will be dealt with.