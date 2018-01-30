Home > Filla >

Pastor who cures cancer by sucking women's breast arrested


'Pastor Sharp Sharp' 'Juju' pastor who reportedly cures cancer by sucking women's breasts arrested

Law enforcement officers have frowned against the clergyman's act of sucking women's breasts in a bid to perform a miracle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police reportedly found some charms following a visit to the residence of 'Pastor Sharp Sharp'. play

Police reportedly found some charms following a visit to the residence of 'Pastor Sharp Sharp'.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police in Lagos have arrested a clergyman, Raphael Obi, also known as Pastor Sharp Sharp who reportedly cures cancer by sucking hard on a woman's breast.

A report claims that the Enugu-born pastor has cured "killer diseases" by simply licking the female organ. He expressed this during an interrogation conducted by policemen from the Area M Command located in Idimu.

"The police at Area M Command, Idimu, Alimosho local government area of Lagos State, arrested Obi for alleged gross misconduct, sucking of breasts and engaging victims in marathon sex in the guise of deliverance," a report by a local media disclosed.

ALSO READ: Congo church heals members by a sip of beer

More reports revealed that some charms attached to baby dolls were discovered at the suspect's residence. The police have acquired these are expected to present this as an evidence of misconduct against Obi.

Pastor kisses wife and housemaid in public

In Tanzania, a prophet named Onesmo Machibya was arrested by the police after a picture of him kissing his wife and housemaid went viral.

Nabii Tito was captured kissing his wife and housemaid in public. play

Nabii Tito was captured kissing his wife and housemaid in public.

(Tuko)
 

It was alleged that Machibya who is also known as Nabii Tito, also preached with a bottle of beer in his hands.

Tanzanians have lauded the police for apprehending Nabii Tito. play

Tanzanians have lauded the police for apprehending Nabii Tito.

(Tuko)

ALSO READ: Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group

His action has generated widespread condemnation from his countrymen who accused him of setting a bad example.

According to Tuko News, a statement released by a police spokesperson Simon Sirro confirmed that the 'man of God' was arrested following public complaints.

He promised that the prophet who was also described as "a devil's agent" will be dealt with.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

End Time? I suck women's breast and have marathon sex with them for deliverance - Arrested pastor End Time? I suck women's breast and have marathon sex with them for deliverance - Arrested pastor
Video: Pregnant woman collapses in public after being slapped by naval officer Video Pregnant woman collapses in public after being slapped by naval officer
Psycho! Sex seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building but she lived Psycho! Sex seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building but she lived
No Case: Surgeon accused of damaging dead woman's intestine passes away No Case Surgeon accused of damaging dead woman's intestine passes away
Interesting: Prisoner escapes only to return to prison with bag of assorted home-cooked food Interesting Prisoner escapes only to return to prison with bag of assorted home-cooked food
Jungle Justice: Angry mob lynches tailor for stealing motorcycle Jungle Justice Angry mob lynches tailor for stealing motorcycle

Recommended Videos

Video: Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by naval officer Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by naval officer
Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's family Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's family
Interesting Video: Raila Odinga sworn in as 'people's' president of Kenya Interesting Video Raila Odinga sworn in as 'people's' president of Kenya



Top Articles

1 Inside Story This is how Edumanu sex tape got leakedbullet
2 Sex Doll Craze Car dealer divorces wife after tasting sex dollbullet
3 Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumiabullet
4 Heartbreaking Distressed single mother is selling her kidney to...bullet
5 Voodooism Man beaten by mob for turning human into a goatbullet
6 Heartbreak 3 weeks to wedding, groom finds bride in bed with...bullet
7 Photos Father brutally beats daughter for refusing him sexbullet
8 Corporal Punishment Headmaster and 3 other teachers...bullet
9 Suicide Bride-to-be drinks poison 10 days to wedding,...bullet
10 Retraction I didn't say Vice President is suffering...bullet

Related Articles

Konji Na Bastard Man rapes stolen hens to death
New Year Prophesies 'Babalawos' in Cuba want you to expect more natural disasters this year
Badoo Hotel Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors cult [Photos]
Heart Of Gold Meet Tolulope Sangosanya, a woman who found life in the face of death (Documentary)
Facebook Love Man weds lucky woman a week after placing vacancy on social media site
Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group
Psycho! Sex seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building but she lived

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
3 Funny But Shocking Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after being...bullet
4 Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father...bullet
5 Life Saver Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of...bullet
6 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
7 Controversy Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is in Ile...bullet
8 Video Female fans grab Davido's manhood while he performs...bullet
9 President Oppong Weah Archbishop Duncan Williams anoints...bullet
10 Social Media Bliss 'I replied to a Facebook post and...bullet

Filla

Interesting Video Raila Odinga sworn in as people's President of Kenya, will he be executed?
Technology Failure Parents furious as teachers mistakenly show pornography to pupils
Man allegedly turns human being to a goat.
Bad Juju Angry mob batters man who reportedly turned human being to goat
Atlanta Black Star
Blackmail! Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her