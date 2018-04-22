Home > Filla >

Pastor's wife shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group


Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group

The pastor's wife, Osofo Maame, accidentally sent a naked video of herself to church members.

  Published:
Osofo Maame, the wife of a Ghanaian pastor has allegedly shared a naked video of herself in a WhatsApp group filled with members of her church.

Local media submitted that Osofo Maame, who is pictured with her husband, was likely trying to send the video to the latter. play

Local media submitted that Osofo Maame, who is pictured with her husband, was likely trying to send the video to the latter.

(Press)
 

Local media submitted that Maame might have intended to send the sensitive clip to her husband as opposed to church members.

The footage, though a short one reportedly showed her washing her body while also playing with her genitals.

An image of Osofo Maame where she is believed to have captured herself naked. play Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group (Press)

Many reports disclosed that she engaged in the activity while her baby cried in the background. This did not hinder the woman who appeared to be in her thirties from continuing in her pastime.

The media file which showed the pastor's wife in her scandalous display was considered too graphic to be shared in news reports.

