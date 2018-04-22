Pastor's wife shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group

news

Osofo Maame, the wife of a Ghanaian pastor has allegedly shared a naked video of herself in a WhatsApp group filled with members of her church.

Local media submitted that Maame might have intended to send the sensitive clip to her husband as opposed to church members.

The footage, though a short one reportedly showed her washing her body while also playing with her genitals.

ALSO READ: Twitter user shares half-naked picture of sugar mummy

Many reports disclosed that she engaged in the activity while her baby cried in the background. This did not hinder the woman who appeared to be in her thirties from continuing in her pastime.