Passenger’s bad body odour makes others vomit and faint, plane makes emergency landing

A flight from Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands en route to Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria made an emergency landing at Faro in southern Portugal in order to remove one passenger whose body odour allegedly made others vomit and faint on board the plane.

Reports say the man’s odour was so unbearable that the crew on board the Transavia flight 737 had no option, but to quarantine him in the plane’s toilet in order to give other passengers some level of respite.

One of the passengers from Belgium, Piet van Haut is quoted as saying the stench was so “unbearable” that “It was like he hadn’t washed himself for several weeks. Several passengers got sick and had to puke.”

A photo apparently shot at the Faro airport show one passenger being escorted by the plane’s medical staff into the airport bus for onward conveyance to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Transavia airline spokesman said the emergency landing was for “medical reasons”.

He added: “The aeroplane diverted because of medical reasons, but it is indeed right that he smelled quite a bit.”

What is not yet clear is whether the unnamed man was made to take a quick bath at the Faro airport to enable him have peaceful journey with other passengers on board the same flight or he had to travel by a different plane.