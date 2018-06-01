Passenger’s bad body odour makes others vomit and faint, plane makes emergency landing

Reports say the man’s odour was so unbearable that the crew on board the Transavia flight 737 had no option, but to quarantine him in the plane’s toilet in order to give other passengers some level of respite.
Reports say the man’s odour was so unbearable that the crew on board the Transavia flight 737 had no option, but to quarantine him in the plane’s toilet in order to give other passengers some level of respite.
One of the passengers from Belgium, Piet van Haut is quoted as saying the stench was so “unbearable” that “It was like he hadn’t washed himself for several weeks. Several passengers got sick and had to puke.”
A photo apparently shot at the Faro airport show one passenger being escorted by the plane’s medical staff into the airport bus for onward conveyance to the hospital.
READ MORE: Passenger banned from travelling by air
Confirming the incident, the Transavia airline spokesman said the emergency landing was for “medical reasons”.
He added: “The aeroplane diverted because of medical reasons, but it is indeed right that he smelled quite a bit.”