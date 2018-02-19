news

This woman needs your help seriously. She said she has been dating a married man, but all she gets on a daily basis is severe and unwarranted beatings and she is now confused.

Ronke Owolabi from Nigeria chose to share her problem on Facebook backing it up with photos to solicit advice from members of the public.

The photos show her swollen face which is apparently the result of the assault she endures from the man.

READ MORE: Woman publishes on large billboard photo and name of man who impregnated her and run away

What the woman has failed to reveal is why the choice of an already married man for a boyfriend and what she does to the man to warrant the beatings, and also what is preventing her from opting out of the relationship.

See her post and photos below as published by yabaleftonline.ng: