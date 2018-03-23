Police deliberately crush Ferrari 458 Spider, owner threatens suit

news

The West Midlands Police are being sued by a rich businessman whose Ferrari 458 Spider supercar they crushed deliberately after seizing it, claiming to have thought it was a stolen car.

Zahid Khan,31 was stopped by the police on April 5 last year and the car was reportedly crumbled the following month, after the police said it did not have insurance and was not roadworthy.

However, according to metro.co.uk, Zahid Khan said he had produced documents to the police to prove that he had bought the car at an auction through a middleman.

He then spent extra money to buy spare parts to make it look brand new, costing him about £250,000.

the embittered business man is quoted as having said: “That car was my pride and joy. It took me six months to rebuild it and I used 114 different parts. It cost me around £248,000.

“I had bought the car from one of the biggest car auction houses and I sourced the parts from Ferrari and had them fitted in a Ferrari approved garage in Birmingham.

“When I saw the video I felt physically sick – as if someone had punched me in the stomach. ‘My four-year-old daughter loves the car and I would often take her out in it just before bedtime to get her off to sleep.

“They had no right to have my car crushed. My legal team has already sent West Midlands Police a letter informing them that we will be taking action.

“I can’t believe they have destroyed my car.

“I love super cars and have owned a number of them and loved this car.

“I saved to buy this car, and it was sentimental to me and my family. It’s very sad, this money could have gone to a good cause.

“Ferrari parts are worth more than the car itself. I had a quote to sell the Ferrari in parts for over £250,000.”