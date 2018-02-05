Home > Filla >

Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives on Facebook


Heart of Romeo Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives, thanks God for happy union

A picture posted on Facebook by a man named Agusi Oyeintari showed him happily sandwiched between his wives.

  • Published:
Agusi Oyeintari proudly showed off his wives in a picture posted on Facebook.

Agusi Oyeintari proudly showed off his wives in a picture posted on Facebook.

(Facebook)
A polygamous man, Agusi Oyeintari, cut the reflection of a fulfilled man following a picture he shared of himself in company of two lovely wives who he seemed quite smitten about.

In a Facebook post he put up on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, Oyeintari thanked God for a successful union, expressing pride about having the women in his life.

Oyeintari and his daughters who rocked matching outfits. play Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives, thanks God for happy union (Facebook)

 

One of his social media posts showed him sandwiched between his partners who also looked delighted in a picture.

He was captured with his hands on the belly of one of his wives who wore a blue blouse. The latter appeared pregnant based on a sighting of her protruded belly.

In other posts, Agusi Oyeintari was seen in images displaying his children, two boys and two girls. An expression of fulfillment lingered in the eyes of the daughters who were seen rocking the same outfit.

The boys, who struck a nice pose with their dad bore the look of those enjoying proper care from their parents as suggested by their well-fitted outfits.

Happiness in Oyeintari's polygamous family is not so common place in a Nigerian society that has offered open arms  when it concerns men having multiple wives.

A cheerful Oyeintari in a picture with his sons.

A cheerful Oyeintari in a picture with his sons.

(Facebook)

 

This is because such association have often brought about rivalry resulting in malicious attack and even deaths.

Some men have however managed to maintain peace and less enmity between their partners by ensuring that they are equally satisfied.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

