Pope Benedict serves notice of his death

Former Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope emeritus Benedict XVI has hinted that he may be passing away in no time.

Known as Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, the former pope wrote in a letter published in the Corriere della Sera daily that, "In the slow decline of my physical strength, internally, I am on a pilgrimage to the House (of the Lord)."

Pope Benedict who is currently 90 years old and approaching his next birthday in April said "so many readers want to know how this last period of his life is going.” It is not clear whether the hinted passing will precede the popes 91 birthday.

At this point, Pope Benedict expressed appreciation to his lovers, saying "It is a great grace for me to be surrounded, in this last point of a sometimes tiring path, with affection and kindness that I would not have imagined."

This notice comes after a senior member of the vertical reportedly said last year that the former pope, "no longer has the control of his hands, he can no longer play the piano, he sees very badly, but he has perfect lucidity, he remembers everything".

Pope Benedict was born on April 16, 1927. He became the fifth oldest pope to have been elected at age 78 years, 3 days in 2005 to succeed Pope John Paul II, a position he held until he resigned in 2013.