Pope Francis may die this year - Prophet calls for prayers


Tragedy Pope Francis may die this year - Prophet calls for serious prayers

Prophet Wisdom Ojenanmuo of Spiritual Leader of World Solution Centre in Abuja made this prediction while delivering a sermon at his Ministry’s Special Anointing Service for 2018.

A Nigerian prophet has prophesized that Pope Francis may die this year and asked that the world should initiate prayers to avert the impending tragedy.

Prophet Wisdom Ojenanmuo of Spiritual Leader of World Solution Centre in Abuja made this prediction while delivering a sermon at his Ministry's Special Anointing Service for 2018.

Another prophecy the man of God pronounced has to do with the remarkable fall of the dreaded militant group, Boko Haram between July and August this year.

Prophet Wisdom Ojenanmuo said, “The downfall of Boko Haram is at hand. Between July and August this year, the insurgents will totally surrender their weapons. Their most wanted leader will be apprehended but won’t be killed and this will lead to the crackdown of the terrorist group.

“However, we should pray seriously against the new form of terrorism rearing its ugly head through armed herdsmen. There will be a lot of weapons, massacre, and excessive bloodshed, if they are not contained.

“We should pray for the Catholic Pope. I am seeing him slumping and he may not survive it. This will lead to division in the Catholic Church which is not a good omen.

The economy this year will be better. God has answered our prayers on the economy. It will be better this year as the Naira will appreciate in value to exchange against the Dollar at about N185.”

