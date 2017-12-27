Home > Filla >

Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths involving lovers


Is It Magun? Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths involving lovers

Clement's was confirmed to have claimed responsibility for the death of Lukmon Olowo.

  • Published:
The chain of deaths happened between Clement and her companion, Femi and Lukmon Olowo. play

The chain of deaths happened between Clement and her companion, Femi and Lukmon Olowo.

(New Telegraph)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Lagos, Nigeria, the dealings of a promiscuous housewife, Mrs. Promise Clement, has led to deaths involving two of her lovers. The passing was reportedly facilitated by her husband.

The woman who is also deceased died on Sunday, October 29, 2017, in a car which belonged to one of her flirty company identified as Lukmon Olowo. They were found dead in his Toyota Corolla vehicle located around the Area G Police Command, Ogba.

The woman's husband is reportedly responsible for the deaths according to residents of his community. play

The woman's husband is reportedly responsible for the deaths according to residents of his community.

(City Rovers)

 

However, there have been reports that the second lover Femi, a 35-year-old Disc Jockey was expected to die in place of Olowo.

According to the New Telegraph News, community members resided in the area where the deceased once lived confirmed that Clement's husband had initially laid down a trap for the DJ who was reportedly warned against sleeping with his wife.

ALSO READ: The Yoruba charm that prevents extra-marital affairs

Though Femi successfully evaded death in an earlier attempt, he wasn't so lucky in subsequent moves allegedly made by the husband of the late housewife. He suffered an attack during a church service that made it compulsory to have him admitted at a hospital. His father who believed that his condition was beyond a medical attention insisted on having him discharged. His death came shortly after this.

“The DJ’s father moved him from the hospital to a church for prayer. After a while, he was returned to the hospital.

“The DJ later died at the hospital. He had since been buried by his family. The church and hospital couldn’t say what was wrong with him.

"His death came as a shock to every one of us in the community. In fact, since the death of Lukmon, we have not been seeing Femi in the area," a resident of Clement's community told the New Telegraph.

The late housewife, Mrs. Promise Clement reportedly had an affair with two men who are both dead. play The late housewife, Mrs. Promise Clement reportedly had an affair with two men who are both dead. (Press)

ALSO READ: See faces of married lovers who died after sex in Lagos [Graphic Photos]

Confirming the rumours that Clement's husband was responsible for the death of the lovers, another resident said:

“I suspected that Femi’s death was caused by Promise’s husband. He must have punished Femi for sleeping with his wife.

"Promise’s husband had before the incident warned Femi several times to stay away from his wife. In fact, when the incident happened, Femi told some of us that the trap that Lukmon fell into, was meant for him.”

Lukmon Olowo was found pants down in the vehicle where he died with his lover, Clement. play Lukmon Olowo was found pants down in the vehicle where he died with his lover, Clement. (Press)

 

The New Telegraph also stated in its report that the late housewife and her host Lukmon were partly naked with the latter's genitals somewhat exposed, a factor that suggests that both were having a sexual intercourse before their deaths.

Should I be punished by the law when I place a Magun charm on my wife?»

Wife with knife stabs husband on street
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Diffusion: Alcohol level in the air at students' party ground so high that it registered on breathalyser Diffusion Alcohol level in the air at students' party ground so high that it registered on breathalyser
Seeking a Husband: ​Beautiful Nigerian lady desperate for marriage takes search to Twitter Seeking a Husband ​Beautiful Nigerian lady desperate for marriage takes search to Twitter
Imo State, Nigeria: An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning reportedly carried out by relation Imo State, Nigeria An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning reportedly carried out by relation
VietJet Air: Air hostesses dressed in sexy bikinis are what airline describes as friendly staff VietJet Air Air hostesses dressed in sexy bikinis are what airline describes as friendly staff
Amazing: Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles for the year 2018 Amazing Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles for the year 2018
Defending the Nation: A proud Nigerian soldier at war is wishing you a merry Christmas Defending the Nation A proud Nigerian soldier at war is wishing you a merry Christmas

Recommended Videos

Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year old man Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year old man
Pulse Filla: Top 5 outdoor events of 2017 Pulse Filla Top 5 outdoor events of 2017
Pageantry: Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisers Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisers



Top Articles

1 Juju Money Man caught after using his boss for money rituals [Video]bullet
2 Too much Man is jobless because his 19-inch penis cannot fit into...bullet
3 Imo State, Nigeria An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning...bullet
4 Fetish Foul odour gives suspected ritualist away, found with...bullet
5 Interference Gang robs man of his private car after they caught...bullet
6 Amazing Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record...bullet
7 In Malaysia Two students sentenced to death for drugs...bullet
8 Busted Pickpocket steals over 50 phones with the help of...bullet
9 31st December 'Craze' Ghanaian watch night services to...bullet
10 Self Arrest Drug dealer arrested after boarding a...bullet

Top Videos

1 Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year...bullet
2 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
3 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisersbullet
4 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
5 Video Rev. Father resurrects a 3-week-old dead manbullet
6 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians...bullet
7 "False Prophets" Named Man of God names fake men of God in Ghanabullet
8 Counselor Lutterodt Removing your wife’s bra with two...bullet
9 Video I have taste for people like musician EL- Ghanaian...bullet
10 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet

Filla

In a skit, Frank Donga violates a traffic law while trying to conserve fuel.
Traffic Laws This video of Frank Donga will discourage you from running the red light this Christmas
Watch Out How to avoid changing the venue for your merry making from home to police cells
'Babalawo's' shrine
Pulse Opinion Superstitious Nigerians need to get out of jail created by their minds
Sad Police officer collapses in court during session