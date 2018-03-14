Home > Filla >

Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicts doom for Ghana


Nigel Gaisie Prophet predicts doom for Ghana; claims ex-president Mahama will win election 2020

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has once again made a revelation on TV Africa’s breakfast live show.

Nigel Gaisie on TV Africa's "Breakfast Live" show

Nigel Gaisie on TV Africa's "Breakfast Live" show
Founder and Leader of True Fire Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has once again made a revelation on TV Africa’s breakfast live show.

According to Prophet Nigel Gaisie the country will be hit by a heavy downpour within the next few months which will wreak a lot of havoc.

In a hearty chat with TV Africa’s Breakfast Live host, Obuobia Darko – Opoku, the outspoken soothsayer stressed the need for Ghanaians to pay more attention to prophecies rather than the prophets.

“Instead of Ghanaians ganging up and blasting the prophetic, we need to pray for the nation. The Lord told me that from now until August, the country is going to experience a heavy rainfall that we have never witnessed before. Instead of blasting, let’s pray,” he noted.

READ MORE: Telcos face parliament after majority leader, other MPs receive porn on their phones

He added, “The rain will be very destructive.”

The self-acclaimed prophet is well known for a series of powerful prophecies, which included a prediction of the sudden death of dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns. Touching on the unfortunate passing of the singer, Prophet Gaisie said he was saddened by the death of Ebony, which according to him could have been averted.

“If Ebony heard the prophecy and took a step to her prophet, her death would have been averted. Everyone wants to live long and be a front-liner, and to be that, you need a prophet. So if she came or they followed up with respect to the prophecy it would have been fine.”

It will be recalled that the Man of God prophesied about Ebony and fellow music artiste, Kaakyrie Kwame Appiah stating that the two would die before the end of February 2018. He said Kaakyire Kwame Appiah sought his help to pray against his impending death.

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment

