Prophet seen using a snake to perform miracle in his church


In photos shared online, the prophet wrapped his pet snake around a cross made in the shape of a cobra head.

A popular South African prophet known as Lesego Daniel has been seen using a snake to perform miracles in his church.

This happened during their communion service. The controversial prophet placed the snake in the middle of the communion which was later distributed to members to eat and drink.

The Rabboni Centre Ministries prophet who became famous after he made his church members eat grass to ‘be closer to God’ is now seen performing miracles with a snake.

Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake

This is definitely not what you might come across every day as some Africans criticize his way of worship calling him an ‘end time’ prophet.

Well take a look at the photos below and tell me if he looks like one to you.

