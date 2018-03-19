Home > Filla >

Tonier Cain-Muldrow, a former prostitute said a single prayer to God amidst tears while in prison with pregnancy delivered her from all the afflictions and she never had any feeling for drugs since.

A woman who went into prostitution to fund her 19 years of drug addiction has narrated how she was arrested 83 times and convicted 66 times before she finally recovered from the drug addiction thanks to God.

Tonier Cain-Muldrow was diagnosed of being mentally ill and she lost custody of her four children.

She said a single prayer to God amidst tears while in prison with pregnancy delivered her from all the afflictions and she never had any feeling for drugs since.

According reports Tonier has now become a famous trauma care expert and has lectured at Yale University and also once testified before the US congress.

Tonier decided to mark her fourteen year after her liberation from prison by proclaiming God’s might and healing power.

 

In a video coupled with photos published online, Tonier said: “The “I AM”!! Glory to you alone. Thank you for the blood of our Savior Jesus who has set me free!!! “

