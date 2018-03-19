Tonier Cain-Muldrow, a former prostitute said a single prayer to God amidst tears while in prison with pregnancy delivered her from all the afflictions and she never had any feeling for drugs since.
Tonier Cain-Muldrow was diagnosed of being mentally ill and she lost custody of her four children.
She said a single prayer to God amidst tears while in prison with pregnancy delivered her from all the afflictions and she never had any feeling for drugs since.
According reports Tonier has now become a famous trauma care expert and has lectured at Yale University and also once testified before the US congress.
READ MORE: Rent agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers
In a video coupled with photos published online, Tonier said: “The “I AM”!! Glory to you alone. Thank you for the blood of our Savior Jesus who has set me free!!! “