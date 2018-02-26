Home > Filla >

Pulse Ghana launches all new, entertaining, super fast mobile app


Pulse Buzz App Pulse Ghana launches all new, entertaining, super fast mobile app

All a Pulse lover has to do is swipe, swipe, and swipe on the beautifully designed story stack on the app

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pulse Ghana, by way of Ringier Africa Digital Publishing, has launched a new superfast and entertaining Pulse Buzz app.

Following a successful testing phase which saw the app garner good reviews from enthusiasts, the simple, fun-to-use app was launched on both iOS and Android App Stores.

This Pulse Buzz has been built from the ground, to help you stay informed, inspired, and entertained. All a Pulse lover has to do is swipe, swipe, and swipe on the beautifully designed story stack on the app to stay connected to the most exciting stories and videos. You won’t have to swipe for long though.

A powerful Personalisation Feature.

The Pulse Buzz app, powered by machine learning, is designed to study the things you enjoy, and bring the important stories to you, faster, and in a fun and amazing way. All the entertaining content you love, personalised just for you. So the more you use the app, the more the app brings the stories you love closer to you!

The Multitasking Feature.

Because you love to enjoy content on the go, this new app is designed to help you get the best of two worlds. You’ll be able to watch a video on the app, while also reading an article. The awesome app makes this possible by helping you shrink the video to just a part of the screen, so there’s enough room to enjoy the latest stories.

We tried to focus on the most important things our community of fans and readers asked for with the new app,” said Tim Kollmann, Managing Director of Ringier Africa Digital Publishing, “so we built one that was entertaining, fast and data-friendly. An app that tailors all the best content just for you, in a fun and amazing way.”

Pulse Ghana launches all new, entertaining, super fast mobile app play

Pulse Ghana launches all new, entertaining, super fast mobile app

(Pulse Ghana)

 

Here’s a summary of all the new features:

  • Data-friendly: Because this app is designed with the Pulse audience in mind, the new app is very data friendly, as all the content is compressed to save as much data, while still keeping content quality awesome.
  • Lightweight app: The new app has been built to work even on phones with low memory and performance, to make sure that everyone can enjoy using the entertaining Pulse Buzz App.
  • Multitasking: The new app lets users enjoy videos while also catching up on all the interesting stories fast. It’s a win-win.
  • Simplicity: All the unnecessary things that makes apps cumbersome has been stripped out. The content you see is personalised, just for you, so the more you use the app, the less likely you are to find stories you’re not interested in. That also includes awesome videos. Now, nothing will stand in the way of you, and the content you truly love.

About Pulse.com.gh

Pulse.com.gh is Ghana's popular news platform online highlighting the entertainment, style and news that are part of Ghana’s and the West African DNA. There are many voices out there covering news, music, movies and entertainment in general. Pulse Ghana is there to make those voices louder and connect with a global audience.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Recommended Articles

In South African: Female student arrested with marijuana in school In South African Female student arrested with marijuana in school
Abomination! Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God Abomination! Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God
In Nigeria: Pastor impregnates, kills chorister and other witnesses In Nigeria Pastor impregnates, kills chorister and other witnesses
Street Life: Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with Lagos 'Agberos' Street Life Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with Lagos 'Agberos'
Shocking: Pastor confesses to killing girlfriend, baby and a church member Shocking Pastor confesses to killing girlfriend, baby and a church member
Volta Region: Two missing boys found dead in taxi Volta Region Two missing boys found dead in taxi

Recommended Videos

Video: Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train Video Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train
Video: Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablaze Video Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablaze
Pulse Filla: Slay Queen Loses Range Rover When Lover Comes Back To His Senses Pulse Filla Slay Queen Loses Range Rover When Lover Comes Back To His Senses



Top Articles

1 Point Of Correction “Please, we are thieves, not armed robbers” –...bullet
2 Inside Story Stonebwoy to part ways with Zylofon media?bullet
3 Volta Region Two missing boys found dead in taxibullet
4 Shocking Pastor confesses to killing girlfriend, baby and a church...bullet
5 Tenterhooks Another popular musician with huge following will...bullet
6 Daring Model arrives on date with only body paintbullet
7 In Nigeria Popular Catholic Priest set to marry months after...bullet
8 Breach Of Contract Trader remanded for refusing to pay...bullet
9 Photos Pastor miraculously resurrects after being...bullet
10 Seriously? In two years “I slept with 1,400 girls,...bullet

Related Articles

Fighting Corruption British High Commissioner lauds Ghana’s appointment of Special Prosecutor
Sad NPP Women Organiser for Abura-Asebu dies soon after winning primaries
'Malafaka' Rashida Black Beauty is allegedly HEAVILY pregnant
Abomination! Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God
New Music Kophi KulCha - Kumasi Dancehall God (Prod. by Mysta T)
Video Stonebwoy to release new song with Asamoah Gyan?
Video Efia Odo, Fella Makafui and Sister Afia ‘clash’ in a meting

Top Videos

1 Video Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablazebullet
2 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up being used...bullet
3 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
4 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
5 Video Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python in a...bullet
6 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
7 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge...bullet
8 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering...bullet
9 Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by...bullet
10 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight...bullet

Filla

Break Up Woman divorces husband after he refused to buy her shawarma
Domestic Violence
Domestic Violence Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete
A teenage girl complained of her father's disinterest in sending her to school.
Education For All Teenager unhappy with dad who thinks school is not for girls
Graphic Content
Prodigal Son Man hires assassin to murder rich family in order to inherit wealth