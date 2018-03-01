Pulse launches all new, entertaining, super fast mobile app

Home > Filla >

Pulse, by way of Ringier Africa Digital Publishing, has launched a new superfast and entertaining Pulse Buzz app.

Following a successful testing phase which saw the app garner good reviews from enthusiasts, the simple, fun-to-use app was launched on both iOS and Android App Stores.

 

This Pulse Buzz has been built from the ground, to help you stay informed, inspired, and entertained. All a Pulse lover has to do is swipe, swipe, and swipe on the beautifully designed story stack on the app to stay connected to the most exciting stories and videos. You won’t have to swipe for long though.

A powerful Personalisation Feature.

The Pulse Buzz app, powered by machine learning, is designed to study the things you enjoy, and bring the important stories to you, faster, and in a fun and amazing way. All the entertaining content you love, personalised just for you. So the more you use the app, the more the app brings the stories you love closer to you!

The Multitasking Feature.

Because you love to enjoy content on the go, this new app is designed to help you get the best of two worlds. You’ll be able to watch a video on the app, while also reading an article. The awesome app makes this possible by helping you shrink the video to just a part of the screen, so there’s enough room to enjoy the latest stories.

We tried to focus on the most important things our community of fans and readers asked for with the new app,” said Tim Kollmann, Managing Director of Ringier Africa Digital Publishing, “so we built one that was entertaining, fast and data-friendly. An app that tailors all the best content just for you, in a fun and amazing way.

Here’s a summary of all the new features:

  • Data-friendly: Because this app is designed with the Pulse audience in mind, the new app is very data friendly, as all the content is compressed to save as much data, while still keeping content quality awesome.

  • Lightweight app: The new app has been built to work even on phones with low memory and performance, to make sure that everyone can enjoy using the entertaining Pulse Buzz App.

  • Multitasking: The new app lets users enjoy videos while also catching up on all the interesting stories fast. It’s a win-win.

  • Simplicity: All the unnecessary things that makes apps cumbersome has been stripped out. The content you see is personalised, just for you, so the more you use the app, the less likely you are to find stories you’re not interested in. That also includes awesome videos. Now, nothing will stand in the way of you, and the content you truly love.

About Pulse

Pulse is Africa’s leading new media publisher, giving the latest news in everything from breaking news, gists, to entertainment and lifestyle. With the video team, Pulse offers extensive coverage of events and exclusive interviews to daily snippets of news.

