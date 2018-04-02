Home > Filla >

Renowned fetish priest names daughter after Shatta Wale


Nana Kwaku Bonsam Renowned fetish priest names daughter after Shatta Wale

The renowned fetish priest told SeancityGh that his love for Shatta Wale and his music influenced the decision to name his child after him.

Ghanaian spiritualist  Nana Kwaku Bonsam has reportedly named his newborn girl after Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The newborn baby girl, born on Thursday goes by the name, Yaa Bonsam Shatta, which according to Nana Kwaku Bonsam, will be her name for all official documents, SeanCityGh reports.

The priest gained the attention of the world when prior to the 2014 world cup, he claimed he was responsible for the knee injury that Cristiano Ronaldo sustained.

“I know what Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury is about, I’m working on him,” Bonsam, who serves at the Kofioo Kofi shrine, said in an interview with the Kumasi-based Angel FM.

“I am very serious about it. Last week, I went around looking for four dogs and I got them to be used in manufacturing a special spirit called Kahwiri Kapam.

“I said it four months ago that I will work on Cristiano Ronaldo seriously and rule him out of the World up or at least prevent him from playing against Ghana and the best thing I can do is to keep him out though injury.

“This injury can never be cured by any medic, they can never see what is causing the injury because it is spiritual. Today, it is his knee, tomorrow it is his thigh, next day it is something else.”

