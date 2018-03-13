Rev. sister vomits Holy Communion and blood flows from her eyes

news

As strange as this is, it goes to show holy communion is the most central and important to Catholicism.

According to a Nigerian Facebook user Ebuka Cajet who shared these Photos, blood allegedly flowed from a Rev. Sister’s eyes and Host came out of her mouth during a program in Enugu State.

“Happening live. Sr Martina of Enugu Ezike, aka (sister aka Na agba Obara) on Thursday 8th March 2018 experienced her usual weekly Lenten season PASSION OF CHRIST. It’s an outburst of unbearable pains all over her body with blood flow in her hand, feet, head and eyes. And also a very large Host or Holy Communion coming out of her mouth as you can clearly see from the pictures. It’s not a film trick, it’s real”, he wrote.

READ ALSO: Popular musician in police grips for having sex in public space

See photos below