Sad :  Police officer collapses in court during session

A police officer manning the entrance of High Court in Mbale District, Uganda, suddenly collapsed during the hearing of a land dispute case on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

The unidentified officer is said to be attached to Uganda's Counter Terrorism Unit (CT), Daily Monitor reports.

The incident disrupted court proceedings as court attendants rushed out to catch a glimpse of the collapsed police officer.

The trial judge, Justice Suzan Okalanuy, reportedly had to prematurely adjourn the dramatic court session.

“This is the first time to see this happening in my court. I have to adjourn the session in order to check on my bodyguard,” terrified Okalany said.

He was rushed to hospital by his colleagues and is reportedly recuperating from the ordeal.

Reports in the Uganda press say the police officer looked sick when he reported on duty.