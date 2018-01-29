Home > Filla >

Scary looking bird killed in Ogbomosho


Horror! Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho

Youths in Ogbomosho in Oyo State, went out on the street to display the weird create like a war prize.

Youths in Ogbomosho, Oyo State reportedly killed a vulture-like animal and have paraded it on the street. play

Youths in Ogbomosho, Oyo State reportedly killed a vulture-like animal and have paraded it on the street.

Some youths in the town of Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Nigeria have gathered attention after killing a scary looking bird with features like a vulture.

According to reports, the incident has caused confusion among community members but that didn't prevent them from trooping out in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the weird creature which was shot dead on Friday, January 26, 2018.

An image showed a bunch of youngsters march down a street while holding their strange prize.

In January 2018, a Nigerian researcher, Amama Benn Benedict criticized the killing of a pig-like aquatic animal found in Sapele, Delta State.

The large bird reportedly caused confusion among residents. play Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho (Tori)

 

Benedict who is also a social media influencer submitted that the residents should have sent the marine animal to a research institute as opposed to killing it.

"Some Villagers in Sapele, Delta State caught this creature that looks like a Pig. The Killed and Shared its meat. I don't even know what it is called.

"They should have sent it to an institute for research purposes or a Zoo.

"Where they in the right to kill it?," he tweeted in a comment posted on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

ALSO READ: Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies while searching for food

 

