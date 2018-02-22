Home > Filla >

Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip


A murder suspect who reportedly owed the deceased a sum of N4000, stabbed him after a money dispute.

  • Published:
A security guard stabbed colleague in the neck over own portion from N1000 tip. play

A security guard stabbed colleague in the neck over own portion from N1000 tip.

(Times of India)
Ahmed Oyesiji, a security guard in Yaba, Lagos, has been stabbed to death by a colleague during a dispute over a N1000 tip.

The suspect, Moshood Adigun, has been detained by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department according to Punch News.

It was gathered that the deceased had earlier lent out a sum of N4000 to his killer who was yet to submit a refund before a fight ensued on Monday, February 19, 2018.

Oyesiji had reportedly insisted on holding on to the entire amount given to the pair as part of the money expected for collection.

"They worked as security guards in the community. Moshood (Adigun) owed Ahmed (Oyesiji) N4,000.

"Somebody gave them N1,000 while they were on duty on Monday. Instead of them to share the money, Ahmed said he would not give Moshood his share. He said Moshood’s debt remained N3,500.

"They argued over it and fought. 

"After they were separated, Moshood went for a bottle, broke it and stabbed him in the neck. He was bleeding heavily and within five minutes, he died,” says a witness who spoke to Punch.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, while the murder suspect prepares for an arraignment in court.

Man stabs French tourist to death after mixing cocaine with booze

A French tourist has been stabbed to death by a delivery service man, Nicholas Foy after taking some dangerous drug combination that saw him ingest 4.5grams of cocaine and other drinks.

Foy who has been arraigned in court reportedly inserted a knife into the stomach of Laurent Volpe, 49, who was on a visit to his family. The incident which occurred in Eltham, South East, London.

"Do you want some?," the accused had told pedestrians who saw him randomly target the deceased.

ALSO READ: Man stopped from killing son who tried to murder him in dream

Nicholas Foy killed a tourist on the street and threatened other people. play Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip (Daily Star)

 

Susanne Alavi, the prosecutor on the case told the court that Foy could not control his anger after consuming dangerous drug substances.

He reportedly blamed his action on the amount of intoxicating intakes prior to the murder.

