Semah G. Weifur thrills classmates with Flavour's Most high


Semah G. Weifur Watch adorable blind boy featured in Flavour's music video thrill classmates with his melody

  • Published:

The Liberian boy was captured performing Flavour's 'Most high' track to classmates who listened attentively.

Semah G. Weifur, a blind Liberian boy who was featured in the music video of Flavour's 'Most high' track, has delighted his classmates with an amazing performance.

He was captured in a video as he sang to his school classmates in a captivating voice that projected innocence. His delivery received the attention of his peers who listened in silence.

 

The visually impaired boy gained popularity after expressing a wish to meet Flavour, a desire he communicated through a human rights activist.

He soon got his wish and even more, following the singer's visit to Liberia in March 2017.

"I made a new friend Semah G. Weifur. He's blind and sang my songs better than me" ... Watch the full video on YouTube of our meeting soon!!," the songster who seemed equally pleased about the meeting wrote on Instagram in the year.

Adorable photo of Flavour and Semah play Watch Semah G. Weifur who was featured in Flavour's music video thrill classmates with his melody (Instagram)

The association soon gave the youngster an opportunity to feature in Flavour's music video - a gesture that earned him a lot of praise from the fans section.

