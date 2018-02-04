Home > Filla >

Serial rapist arrested after beating, raping two Unilag students


End Of The Wicked Serial rapist arrested in Unilag

The suspected allegedly used some sort of charm on both known victims, seeing as they only realised their locations at a time when it was impossible to escape.

  • Published:
A serial rapist will spend the rest of his life in jail play

A serial rapist will spend the rest of his life in jail

(Pulse)
An alleged serial rapist has been arrested in University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State on Saturday, February 3.

Instablog9ja reports that the young man whose identity is yet to be revealed is alleged to have beaten and raped two students, which eventually led to his arrest.

ALSO READ: Another notorious serial rapist arrested in Lagos

The account reveals that the young man used some sort of charm on both known victims, noting that they only realised their locations at a time when it was impossible to escape.

One of the victims account reveals that she only remembered using the atm with the suspect.

The next thing she remembered was being inside the suspect's car at the Distance Learning Institute in Unilag, where he beat her mercilessly and raped her.

He also wiped off the blood with her pant which he took with him, along with her bra.

He, however, denies being a ritualist although he has allegedly admitted to both rape incidences.

Read the full story below:

 

ALSO READ: Police arrest 3 suspects for allegedly raping minor

The suspect was finally arrested after reportedly dropping off his girlfriend at Fagunwa hostel on campus and is currently being held in police custody.

He will be appearing in court upon the completion of the ongoing investigation.

