Sex seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building


Psycho! Sex seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building but she lived

A Nigerian landlord, Daniel Chukwuka has been apprehended by policemen in Italy after exhibiting violent behaviour.

  • Published:
Precious reportedly made a recording of the violent landlord while he was appealing for sex. This caused him to throw her off a three-storied building. play

Precious reportedly made a recording of the violent landlord while he was appealing for sex. This caused him to throw her off a three-storied building.

(LIB)
Daniel Chukwuka, a Nigerian landlord based in Italy, reportedly threw a female tenant, Precious off a three-storied building after the latter denied him of sex.

The victim who survived the violence is recuperating at a hospital located in Florence according to reports.

play Sex seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building but she lived

 

She had just returned from work when the assaulter attacked her after observing that a recording of their conversation was being made.

A Facebook user, Udoka Emmanuel offered the information in a recent post.

He mentioned that the victim sustained injuries to her spinal cord, legs and waist following the attack. Chukwuka was arrested and charged to court as a result.

A woman wants sex at all cost

An unnamed woman has threatened to frame her love interest as a gay man for refusing to have sex with her.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog, a Facebook user, Bright Baidu Maigari shared a conversation between the pair. It saw the female persistently make sexual advances at the victim who expressed a lack of interest in her offer of wild sex.

Screenshot of sex conversation. play

Screenshot of sex conversation.

(LIB)

ALSO READ: Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group

This angered the woman who opted for blackmail in a bid to force the man to concede to a pressure to have sex with her.

The mood of the conversation portrayed the blackmailer as an aggressive and desperate woman who was willing to explore any means to get the subject to submit to her will.

