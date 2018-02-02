Home > Filla >

Sexual abuser arrested for dipping finger in girl's vagina


Child Rapist Meet man who allegedly has sex with little girls lured by custard and milk

Until he was apprehended, the suspect allegedly lured his victims with a promise of custard and milk.

A picture showed Abomini the suspect with a badly beaten face, suspected to be the outcome from poor handling by a mob.

(Instablog9ja)
A sexual abuser, Rotimi Abomini, has been arrested for allegedly dipping his finger in the vagina of an 11-year-old girl he lured to his apartment with custard and milk.

This occurred in Bariga, Lagos, where the victim, a primary six pupil, accompanied her friend who had earlier fallen to the tactics of the tricksters.

The New Telegraph News reported that the alleged rapist has successfully lured a number of young girls in the past.

To avoid discovery, the Ondo State indigene reportedly employs the use of life threats to discourage his victims from revealing details of his engagement with them.

“It was when the suspect was arrested that I got to know that my daughter’s friend had been going to Abomini’s room to collect custard and milk and thereafter the man would make love to the girl.

"My daughter said immediately they entered the suspect’s room, her friend went out and left her in the room after collecting the custard and milk.

"She also made attempt to leave when the suspect asked her to wait and have sex with her before he could give her custard and milk.

"My daughter said she refused the advances from him and told him that I would kill her. Abomini then told her to wait that nobody will know what transpired between them. .

"She said Abomini told her not to be afraid that he had done it several times with her friend, saying that that was why she used to come to his apartment to take custard and milk while returning from school,”

“Immediately Abomini heard my voice, he hurriedly carried my daughter and threw her out through the window," the victim's mother told reporters.

In defense, the suspect who was accused of rape insisted that he did not have sexual intercourse with the little girl due to a difficulty experienced when he attempted to insert his penis in her organ.

He however admitted to dipping his finger into her vagina.

A picture showed Abomini with a badly beaten face, suspected to be the outcome from poor handling by a mob.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

