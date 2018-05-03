“She is my 20-year-old daughter spiritually reduced to a 2 year-old”

news

An alleged female kidnapper who was arrested by the Yaba Police Division in Nigeria’s Lagos state on Wednesday, tried to outsmart police officers by pretending to be mentally ill.

Mary Henry was nabbed while attempting to escape with 10-year-old Mukaila Ya’u and two-year-old Mariam Jubril who were reportedly sent on an errand, when one police officer noticed her suspicious behaviour and accosted her.

Yabaleftonline.ng reported the Lagos Police Command as saying its Officer, CSP Mary Ubangha was on a surveillance duty within the vicinity when she spotted the suspect together with the rescued children she had allegedly abducted along Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba.

The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal who addressed news men was quoted as saying: “The DPO observed the woman’s worried countenance and felt that something is amiss. She decided to trail her. However, the suspect noticed that she was under surveillance and diverted into Saint Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba.

READ MORE: Six students buried in excreta after school’s pit latrine caved in on them

“The DPO followed her up and warned the church security men to keep an eye on the woman and never allow her exit the church without the police ascertaining her identity and mission to the church.

“The security men obliged and brought the woman and the children before the DPO. During interrogation, the woman gave her name as Mary Vera Henry of No. 6, Akanni Street, Shomolu.

“It was discovered that she was not the biological mother of the children who are of different parents. The names of the children are: Mukaila Ya’u, 10 and Mariam Jubril, 2.

“She claimed that she lost her 20-year-old daughter whom diviners told her had been reduced in size and stature to a 2-year-old child and that the 2-year-old child looked exactly like her missing 20-year-old daughter.

” The woman was arrested and taken to the station for further interrogation. While at the station, the biological parents of the children surfaced and gave their names as: Jubril Garba, father of the 2-year-old girl and Mukaila Amidu, father of the 10-year-old boy.

“The father of the 10-year-old told the police that he actually sent his son on an errand and that as he was going the 2-year-old girl accompanied him unknown to her parent.

“However, along the road the suspect lured the children away from their course to unknown destination. Investigation into the case is ongoing and effort is on to arrest the fleeing brother of the suspect believed to be a co-conspirator of the crime.”

The police commander has issued a stern caution to parents who neglect their children leaving them exposed to danger. He said his outfit will soon begin to arrest and prosecute such parents.

“With the foregoing, I hereby reiterate my call to parents to keep an eye on their children.

“The Command will not hesitate to arrest negligent parents and prosecute them in accordance with relevant sections of the law, particularly, section 247 and 249 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” commissioner Edgal warned.