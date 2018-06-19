Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python

news

A woman who has been missing for almost a week now according to reports was found dead inside a python on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

The incident occurred on June 14, 2015 when 54-year-old Wa Tiba went to check her garden. By Friday morning, Wa Tiba was not yet home, so residents and police went in search of her.

Local media reported today that villagers and authorities in Southeast Sulawesi province found the woman’s belongings but didn’t see her.

They eventually found a python that was so swollen and couldn’t move so they suspected it might have swallowed her.

“The villagers who were suspicious brought the python back to the village and cut it open. She was found dead inside the snake with the body intact,” local police chief Agus Ramos said.

