Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python


Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python

They eventually found a python that was so swollen and couldn’t move so they suspected it might have swallowed her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python play

Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman who has been missing for almost a week now according to reports was found dead inside a python on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

The incident occurred on June 14, 2015 when 54-year-old Wa Tiba went to check her garden. By Friday morning, Wa Tiba was not yet home, so residents and police went in search of her.

READ ALSO:Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin

Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python   play

Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python

 

 

Local media reported today that villagers and authorities in Southeast Sulawesi province found the woman’s belongings but didn’t see her.

They eventually found a python that was so swollen and couldn’t move so they suspected it might have swallowed her.

“The villagers who were suspicious brought the python back to the village and cut it open. She was found dead inside the snake with the body intact,” local police chief Agus Ramos said.

Watch Video

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Unimaginable!!! Restaurant collapses within 11 days because of 'too much patronage' Unimaginable!!! Restaurant collapses within 11 days because of 'too much patronage'
Enough!!! Dangerous prisoners escape custody, send text message to journalists for explanation Enough!!! Dangerous prisoners escape custody, send text message to journalists for explanation
Sad! 75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed Sad! 75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed
Video: Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised Range Rover Video Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised Range Rover
Reminder: “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize and act right” – Lady advises women Reminder “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize and act right” – Lady advises women
Video: Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin

Recommended Videos

Video: Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python
Pulse Filla: President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims Pulse Filla President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims
Entertainment Filla: I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown Entertainment Filla I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown



Top Articles

1 Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastorbullet
2 Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffinbullet
3 In Ashanti Region Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to deathbullet
4 Reminder “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize...bullet
5 Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy...bullet
6 Unimaginable! 18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late...bullet
7 Nice One Bank robbers get stuck in trafficbullet
8 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet
9 Video Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible...bullet
10 Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over...bullet

Related Articles

Nice One Bank robbers get stuck in traffic
In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron
In Ashanti Region Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to death
Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess
Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana Pesewas
Wicked! Man prepares meal with his amputated foot and served to friends
The Cup Is Full Lab technician arrested for selling blood
Any Challenger? Women go crazy on social media over this 'wedding' photo
Video “Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian passengers for kissing
Disappointment “Husband will be a big problem for you, in Jesus’ name” – Pastor curses lady

Top Videos

1 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
2 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
3 Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffinbullet
4 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to...bullet
5 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian police that...bullet
6 Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
7 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
8 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until...bullet
9 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
10 Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump...bullet

Filla

Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
Scandal Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron
Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess
“Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen
Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen