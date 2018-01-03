Home > Filla >

Shocking :  Prostitute returns to work 30 minutes after giving birth


The prostitute, who is unnamed, decided to return to her place of work just 30 minutes after delivering a baby.

A prostitute has sent the internet into delirium after returning to work barely 30 minutes after giving birth.

A report by Metro.co.uk indicates that the said prostitute is part of many women who line up at Hull, England, to trade sex for money.

A Police Community Support Officer, Jacqui Fairbanks, explained that such an act may have been borne out of desperation, while adding that women as young as 20 years are into prostitution at the notorious red light district.

“One woman had a baby and within half an hour was back out on the streets. That’s how desperate some of these women are,” the officer is quoted as saying in an interview with the Hull Daily Mail.

“This isn’t Pretty Woman, I’m afraid. Some rich punter isn’t going to come along and sweep these women off their feet and live happily ever after.

“Our problem is that these women will not come and deal with us. Their self-esteem is so low that they enjoy the attention they receive and that is really sad.”

She adds that the Hessle Road currently has about 40 women working as prostitutes.

According to her, some of these prostitutes are trafficked or cajoled by pimps into selling their bodies for money.

She also disclosed that boys as young as 17 troop to the hangout at night to pick the prostitutes up.

Having worked with prostitutes for over a decade, Fairbanks believes most of these sex workers are in the business because they have no other source of livelihood.

She is therefore calling on agencies to help in getting these girls out of prostitution.

