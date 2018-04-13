Singer shot dead for refusing to dance

news

The 24-year-old singer, Samina Samoon, a local folk singer also known as Samina Sindhu, was shot while she was performing at a ceremony in southern Sindh province.

Pakistan’s Geo TV reported that her alleged killer asked her to stand up and dance instead of singing while sitting.

In the video, she can be seen standing up to continue singing while attendees sprayed money at her. A man among them, who was allegedly drunk, then pulls out his gun and shoots at her three times.

Ms. Samoon was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.According to her husband, she was six months pregnant before her death.

He wants the alleged killer to be charged with double murder for killing the woman and her unborn child.

According to Hindustan Times reports, a suspect has been arrested.