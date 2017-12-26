Home > Filla >

Amazing :  Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles for the year 2018


The 2018 edition of the records that was released in December 2017, saw people set records in diverse fields.

Many people have done extraordinary things just so they could find their names in the Guinness World Book of record with hopes of winning the record tittle eventually.

It is such an event that some people are even ready to die just to be a part of.

Currently somebody is nurturing his penis which is already 18 inches long and a burden to him, so as to gain recognition as a Guinness record holder.

For instance, in the field of science, French designer JL Gonzal created the first prosthetic tattoo gun, which is worn by French artist JC Sheitan Tenet.

Still in France, the longest hoverboard flight, 2,252.4 metres, was accomplished by another Franky Zapata.

Then also, in Britain, Neil Harbisson emerged as the first man to implant an antenna in his skull to help cure his colorblindness.

April Choi was also recognised as the one to have achieved the most Jenga blocks removed in one minute.

Lucas Miliard from China was recognized for the fastest 100-meter slackline walked in less than two minutes.

A German, Andre Ortolf set the record for the most mustard drunk in 30 seconds and the most mashed potatoes, Marmite, and jello eaten in one minute.

In that same category, Cherry Toshitake from the UK was recognised for the most baked beans eaten with chopsticks in one minute.

Other records set in the food and drink category include the most jam doughnuts eaten in three minutes, the fastest-eaten chocolate orange, and the fastest rate for drinking a bottle of ketchup.

Andre Ortolf again was recognised for the most tennis balls tossed blindfolded in one minute, the fastest 100-meter chair race, and the most party poppers popped in one minute.

A U.S. citizen, Hunter Ewen also won a title for the most balloons inflated in one hour.

An 83-year-old Jim Arrington from California got the title for being the oldest professional competing bodybuilder

Charlotte Guttenberg emerged as the world’s oldest tattooed woman with artwork covering 97.5 percent of her body.

In the area of beauty and fashion, Ayanna Williams took the title for the world’s longest nails with 576.41cm of curling keratin.

Other hair-raising feats include the tallest full Mohawk, the tallest top fade (a towering 52cm), and the longest head of hair (5.627 meters). 

