South Africa Man professes passionate love for girlfriend


Love in Tokyo "She is my queen and it’s my job to take care of her", man who pushes wife in trolley professes

Lizo Taliwe, who was spotted pushing his lover in a shopping cart reflected that love is important above material things.

"To find true love people need to stop looking at materialistic things because the person who really loves you might not have anything,”  South Africa's Lizo Taliwe ditches advice about relationship. play

"To find true love people need to stop looking at materialistic things because the person who really loves you might not have anything,"  South Africa's Lizo Taliwe ditches advice about relationship.

(Instablog9ja)
In Cape Town, South Africa, a man who pushes his lover around in a trolley, Lizo Taliwe has expressed a sense of duty concerning his partner who he described as his queen.

The passionate lover described to reporters his deep affection for 40-year-old girlfriend Zukiswa Dyantyi, who was captured sitting in a shopping cart while a passionate Taliwe dragged her with slight difficulty.

Despite this, he has told newsmen that he doesn't mind weather challenges, making his sweetheart comfortable is all that matters to him.

“She is my queen and it’s my job to take care of her in any way.

“I enjoy what I’m doing and I don’t mind the hot weather. As long as my queen is happy, I’m happy too,”  he told the Daily Sun who caught up with him during a trip.

It does not matter to Taliwe that they are poor. To him, materialistic things should not come before true love.

ALSO READ: Lady mourns friend killed by stray bullet barely a year after wedding

This was his advice to romance seekers who he urged to focus only on the fundamental recipe needed for a good relationship - love.

“She is not lazy. I love her and I don’t want her to get tired.

"Even though we are poor and don’t have anything, we love each other.

"To find true love people need to stop looking at materialistic things because the person who really loves you might not have anything,” he said in devotion to his lover.

According to reports, the pair have been together for a period of eight years.

