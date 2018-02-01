Home > Filla >

South Africa pastor shows up for church service in Rolls Royce


Too Much Money South Africa pastor shows up for church service in Rolls Royce

The pastor was seen making an exit out of a white Rolls Royce while his aides awaited his arrival.

  • Published:
Alph Lukau of the Alleluia Ministries International, often makes the news round for such show of extravagance. play

Alph Lukau of the Alleluia Ministries International, often makes the news round for such show of extravagance.

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A pastor, Alph Lukau of the Alleluia Ministries International located in Sandton, South Africa, has gathered attention after showing up for a church service in Rolls Royce.

In addition he was accompanied by a long list of entourage including horses and siren blowing power bikes.

A video clip showed him pull out of the white vehicle as a red carpet ushered him in to his event.

A Twitter user, "The Instigator" who posted the footage introduced with a statement, “No this is not a politician, it's Pastor Lukau making a church entrance.”

 

Such show of extravagance by Alph Lukau is one in a list of high points raised by Cool FM presenter, Daddy Freeze, who has given bashing to some Nigerian clergymen who enjoy luxurious privileges at the expense of church members.

ALSO READ: Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group

His position of tithe has generated reproachful comments from numerous pastors who attacked him for 'misleading' Christians with his preaching.

Most have insisted that tithe payment is compulsory as opposed to the idea being propagated by the OAP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Small Boy Danger: Landlord catches class 6 pupil tenant having intimate sex with his wife Small Boy Danger Landlord catches class 6 pupil tenant having intimate sex with his wife
Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car
Miracle: Church building remains untouched after fire razed down a whole settlement of 14,000 people Miracle Church building remains untouched after fire razed down a whole settlement of 14,000 people
Emirates Airline: 'David Ukesone restrained for being unruly,' airline says in a statement Emirates Airline 'David Ukesone restrained for being unruly,' airline says in a statement
Video: Fake female herbalist arrested, she caused over 700 women's bellies permanently bloated Video Fake female herbalist arrested, she caused over 700 women's bellies permanently bloated
In Court: Wife seeks divorce over husband’s laziness and lack of love In Court Wife seeks divorce over husband’s laziness and lack of love

Recommended Videos

Video: Fake female herbalist makes women's bellies permanently bloated Video Fake female herbalist makes women's bellies permanently bloated
Video: Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant presidential lifestyle Video Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant presidential lifestyle
Investigative Video: Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex



Top Articles

1 Incredible Bride shows regret at wedding, only the MC could make her happybullet
2 End Time? I suck women's breast and have marathon sex with them for...bullet
3 Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumiabullet
4 Psycho! Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied...bullet
5 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent...bullet
6 Special Discovery Mothers are giving hungry babies Akpeteshie...bullet
7 Video Pregnant woman collapses in public after being slapped...bullet
8 Mass Dismissal 14 teachers sacked for having sex with pupilsbullet
9 Sex Doll Craze Car dealer divorces wife after tasting...bullet
10 Heartbreaking Distressed single mother is selling her...bullet

Related Articles

Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group
Dishonouring the Dead Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial
Konji Na Bastard Man rapes stolen hens to death

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
3 Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father...bullet
4 Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's familybullet
5 Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by naval officerbullet
6 Agyin-Asare I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at age 14...bullet
7 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free...bullet
8 Shocking News Boy, 17, kills mother over missing memory cardbullet
9 Cool Innovation This Ghanaian built a water based...bullet
10 Interesting Video Raila Odinga sworn in as 'people's'...bullet

Filla

The number of Nigerian youths who explore fetish means in a bid to make money has reached an alarming rate.
Yahoo Plus Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals
Video Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant presidential lifestyle
Record Keeping Arrested phone thief tattoos names of women he’s had sex with all over his body
Graphic Content
Racism? 3 Turkish nationals arraigned for murder of young Nigerian man