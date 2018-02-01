South Africa pastor shows up for church service in Rolls Royce

news

A pastor, Alph Lukau of the Alleluia Ministries International located in Sandton, South Africa, has gathered attention after showing up for a church service in Rolls Royce.

In addition he was accompanied by a long list of entourage including horses and siren blowing power bikes.

A video clip showed him pull out of the white vehicle as a red carpet ushered him in to his event.

A Twitter user, "The Instigator" who posted the footage introduced with a statement, “No this is not a politician, it's Pastor Lukau making a church entrance.”

Such show of extravagance by Alph Lukau is one in a list of high points raised by Cool FM presenter, Daddy Freeze , who has given bashing to some Nigerian clergymen who enjoy luxurious privileges at the expense of church members.

His position of tithe has generated reproachful comments from numerous pastors who attacked him for 'misleading' Christians with his preaching.

Most have insisted that tithe payment is compulsory as opposed to the idea being propagated by the OAP.