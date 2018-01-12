Sports fanatic murders wife for changing football programme

Tony Thomas, who had stepped out of his apartment to smoke a cigarette, murdered his wife for changing a TV programme.
According to Fox News, the deceased made the move while her husband was out smoking a cigarette. He was reportedly watching a the television before stepping out of the house.
A fight broke out between the couple when Thomas returned to their residence to continue viewing the game.
In a fit of rage during an argument, the murder suspect was reported to have stabbed his wife Carlisle with a knife. He claimed that he "blacked out" after committing the murder.
Anthony Counts, a Lonoke County Sheriff's detective wrote in an affidavit, "He claimed he'd blacked out and when he 'came to,' he was over her with a knife in his hands."
Fox also reported that Thomas, who is a serial offender having being convicted of felony on a number of occasions, was granted bail in the sum of $1 million.
He has been scheduled for a hearing expected to hold on Monday, January 22, 2018.
In a related news, Harriet Nambi, a 24-year-old woman in Uganda has reportedly stabbed her husband, Musa Batera, aged 25 to death, for denying her sex.
The murder suspect who is also a school teacher has been apprehended by the police according to Tuko News. It was reported that Nambi delivered a baby through caesarean section two months prior to the event.
Reports also revealed that the horny teacher had consulted a neighbour identified as Hasifa Babirye, concerning her challenge.
The latter had advised her to be patient with her husband who has two other wives but her counseling failed to yield a positive outcome.