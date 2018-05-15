Home > Filla >

Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months unnoticed


Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months without her knowledge

The young man from the Japanese city of Himeji is said to have made the secret entry on December 12 last year and has since lived in one of the rooms at the second floor of the woman’s storey building.

A 20-year-old man is in the grips of police helping them in investigating the circumstances under which he surreptitiously entered and lived in a 90-year-old woman’s house with her for six good moths without her knowledge and what his intention was.

According to odditycentral.com, the secret squatter was only uncovered when the old woman’s son visited her last week and attempted to enter the vacant rooms upstairs.

The man was surprised to find the young man sleeping in the room, but he did not wake him up. He quietly closed the door and went downstairs to figure out if his mother knew anything about the young man sleeping upstairs.

The old woman was equally taken aback to hear that somebody had been sleeping upstairs in her home without her knowledge.

The woman’s denial of knowledge about the secret squatter’s existence in the house made her son ring the 110 emergency number and police came to arrest the man.

Reports suggest that the young man has so far refused to reveal details about himself and his motivation for the secret entry and living with the old woman in the house without her knowledge.

Police are unable to proffer any substantive charges against him because he has been incommunicado and has not revealed if he was motivated by any criminal intent.

He is only being held for a preliminary charge of trespassing.

