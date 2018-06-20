Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Student invents bed that generates electric power during sex


No 'Dumsor' again Student invents bed that generates electric power during passionate sex

Samuel Karumbo who holds a Diploma in Electrical Installation from the Kitale National Polytechnic said the more the bed is shaken especially during sex, the more power it generates which is stored by a battery for use in the home.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Student invents bed that generates electric power during sex play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 30-year-old student from Langas estate in Eldoret Town of Kenya’s Uasin Gishu County has invented a bed that generates power for domestic use as a result of shake during sex.

Samuel Karumbo who holds a Diploma in Electrical Installation from the Kitale National Polytechnic said the more the bed is shaken especially during sex, the more power it generates which is stored by a battery for use in the home.

He said: "However, the bed will vibrate more when this wasted energy is taken advantage of by a collector under the bed which turn and rotate the generator attached to it."

Student invents bed that generates electric power during sex play

Samuel is mysteriously able to connect a motor or generator and a battery to the bed in such a way that any movement on it triggers power generation. However, he said more power is generated during sex because of the vigorousness of movement during the period.

READ MORE: 17-year-old student invents anti-sexual assault footwear

He explained: "The principal of the project is very simple; the more time you engage in an act of sex with your partner, the more the generation; the harder the game, the higher the production of voltage.”

Samuel said he has already sold one of his magical beds to a friend, and more people are placing orders, but he is constrained financially.

He added that the power that is generated and stored in the battery is able to charge two mobile phones, a laptop and can also provide lighting in the house.

"I only used Sh 2,000 to make the bed and later sold it at Sh 4,000. I have been receiving orders from people but what I lack is the finance to manufacture more beds of that kind.

"Currently because of financial constraints, I am not able to make the bed. What I only do is install the digital power project. The motor that runs below the bed is what I install and it costs Sh 4,000. The entire exercise takes minutes," the inventor said.

Student invents bed that generates electric power during sex play

READ MORE: This gorgeous dress was designed with 6,000 leaves in four months

Samuel said his invention is capable of facilitating energy sufficiency for the East African country and beyond.

"And for vision 2030 to be realised, this is a project that can increase power on our grill system. Look it this way; if all the married couples can use the digital bed, it means every bed can produce one watt and so you can imagine 10 million beds that means 10, 000, 000 watts which is a lot of power," he asserted.

Explaining how he came by the idea, Samuel said: "So one day I was watching a movie and it was very funny because the movement of what people do during sex was exactly what it needed to create my power house.

"You see the bed will produce energy even when someone is just turning on the bed but during sex the power is more and continues and all I can tell you is that my friend whom I sold the first bed can prove that it works."

Prior to the latest invention, Samuel had become famous following is invention of a cooking system driven by a cell phone as well as a solar powered car.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relief For Couples: Sexpert reveals why there is orgasm galore during sex at 3pm Relief For Couples Sexpert reveals why there is orgasm galore during sex at 3pm
Shocking: Woman 'rocks' church Elder to death at guest house Shocking Woman 'rocks' church Elder to death at guest house
Video: Shock as missing woman was found inside a python Video Shock as missing woman was found inside a python
Unimaginable!!! Restaurant collapses within 11 days because of 'too much patronage' Unimaginable!!! Restaurant collapses within 11 days because of 'too much patronage'
Enough!!! Dangerous prisoners escape custody, send text message to journalists for explanation Enough!!! Dangerous prisoners escape custody, send text message to journalists for explanation
Sad! 75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed Sad! 75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed

Recommended Videos

Video: Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python
Pulse Filla: President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims Pulse Filla President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims
Entertainment Filla: I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown Entertainment Filla I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown



Top Articles

1 Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastorbullet
2 Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffinbullet
3 Reminder “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize...bullet
4 Unimaginable! 18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late mother's...bullet
5 In Ashanti Region Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to deathbullet
6 Video Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised...bullet
7 Seriously? In two years “I slept with 1,400 girls, more than...bullet
8 Nice One Bank robbers get stuck in trafficbullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Time Is Money Journalists walk out on Chief Justice...bullet

Related Articles

Enough!!! Dangerous prisoners escape custody, send text message to journalists for explanation
Sad! 75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed
Video Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised Range Rover
Reminder “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize and act right” – Lady advises women
Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin
Scandal Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
Nice One Bank robbers get stuck in traffic
In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron
In Ashanti Region Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to death
Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess

Top Videos

1 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
2 Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffinbullet
3 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
4 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
5 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian police that...bullet
6 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
9 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
10 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet

Filla

Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
Scandal Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron
Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady
Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at the beach
Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess