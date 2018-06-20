news

A 30-year-old student from Langas estate in Eldoret Town of Kenya’s Uasin Gishu County has invented a bed that generates power for domestic use as a result of shake during sex.

Samuel Karumbo who holds a Diploma in Electrical Installation from the Kitale National Polytechnic said the more the bed is shaken especially during sex, the more power it generates which is stored by a battery for use in the home.

He said: "However, the bed will vibrate more when this wasted energy is taken advantage of by a collector under the bed which turn and rotate the generator attached to it."

Samuel is mysteriously able to connect a motor or generator and a battery to the bed in such a way that any movement on it triggers power generation. However, he said more power is generated during sex because of the vigorousness of movement during the period.

READ MORE: 17-year-old student invents anti-sexual assault footwear

He explained: "The principal of the project is very simple; the more time you engage in an act of sex with your partner, the more the generation; the harder the game, the higher the production of voltage.”

Samuel said he has already sold one of his magical beds to a friend, and more people are placing orders, but he is constrained financially.

He added that the power that is generated and stored in the battery is able to charge two mobile phones, a laptop and can also provide lighting in the house.

"I only used Sh 2,000 to make the bed and later sold it at Sh 4,000. I have been receiving orders from people but what I lack is the finance to manufacture more beds of that kind.

"Currently because of financial constraints, I am not able to make the bed. What I only do is install the digital power project. The motor that runs below the bed is what I install and it costs Sh 4,000. The entire exercise takes minutes," the inventor said.

READ MORE: This gorgeous dress was designed with 6,000 leaves in four months

Samuel said his invention is capable of facilitating energy sufficiency for the East African country and beyond.

"And for vision 2030 to be realised, this is a project that can increase power on our grill system. Look it this way; if all the married couples can use the digital bed, it means every bed can produce one watt and so you can imagine 10 million beds that means 10, 000, 000 watts which is a lot of power," he asserted.

Explaining how he came by the idea, Samuel said: "So one day I was watching a movie and it was very funny because the movement of what people do during sex was exactly what it needed to create my power house.

"You see the bed will produce energy even when someone is just turning on the bed but during sex the power is more and continues and all I can tell you is that my friend whom I sold the first bed can prove that it works."

Prior to the latest invention, Samuel had become famous following is invention of a cooking system driven by a cell phone as well as a solar powered car.