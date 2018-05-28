Man commits suicide by climbing high tension electricity pole

news

A yet to be identified man reportedly got electrocuted on Sunday, May 27 after he allegedly chose to climb a high tension electricity pole to commit suicide.

The incident is reported to have taken place at GRA in Nigeria’s Port Harcourt.

Yabaleftonline.ng reported a Facebook user, Effc Chiko who first posted the images online as saying that attempts by residents to convince the young man to rescind the suicidal decision proved futile.

The Facebook user revealed that onlookers had even promised to give the young man one million Naira if he chose life over death, but the determined man reportedly climbed the electric pole and got electrocuted and subsequently fell on the ground.

Effc Chiko posted images of the scene online with the caption:

“Happening Now at Jevinik PH

“This Young man wanted to commit suicide and climbed a high tension wire..

"He was begged with 1 million naira to climb down, the boy refused and went high before he was finally electrocuted and fell from the pole”

It is not clear yet what could have compelled the man to become suicidal and whether he survived the electrocution.