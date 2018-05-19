Home > Filla >

Meet Bishop Michael Curry, the latest Internet sensation


Royal Wedding Meet Bishop Michael Curry who officiated Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding

Described as a "stunning preacher" by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Curry delivered an inspiring address during the historical wedding.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bishop Michael Curry play

Bishop Michael Curry

(standard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Reverend Michael Curry has quickly become an Internet sensation since officiating the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry today, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Described as a "stunning preacher" by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Curry delivered an inspiring address during the historical wedding.

ALSO READ: Venue steeped in history

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed play

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed

(standard)

 

The London Standard reports that the priest quoted Martin Luther King during the address while speaking about the power of love.

Even Twitter users who were following the proceedings were quick to note that Bishop Curry seemed to have unnerved Harry's cousin, Zara Tindall.

One user shared a picture of Zara, with the caption, "the priest has her shook".

 

At this point, you might be wondering who Bishop Michael Curry is.

Bishop Michael Curry was born in 1953, in Chicago, but grew up in Buffalo, New York, America.

ALSO READ: 5 key moments from the event

Aged 65-year-old, Bishop Curry was ordained as a deacon in June 1978 and then moved on to become a priest six months later.

According to the reports, Bishop Curry became the first presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church in 2015.

WATCH LIVE: Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Ashaley Botwe: Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for cheating with his friend Ashaley Botwe Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for cheating with his friend
Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster boasts after phone sex with student Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster boasts after phone sex with student
Sad: 18-year-old girl kills father with hammer for telling her she's fat Sad 18-year-old girl kills father with hammer for telling her she's fat
21st century: Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness, headmaster and co in police grips 21st century Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness, headmaster and co in police grips
Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' - Genetic engineers Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' - Genetic engineers
Last Opportunity: Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in state Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in state

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Filla: Counselor Lutterodt tells artist not to accept Nayas' pregnancy Entertainment Filla Counselor Lutterodt tells artist not to accept Nayas' pregnancy
Entertainment Filla: Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx Entertainment Filla Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx
Pulse Filla: "We've Slept With Your Wife" - Bishop and Deacon mocks pastor Pulse Filla "We've Slept With Your Wife" - Bishop and Deacon mocks pastor



Top Articles

1 Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' - Genetic...bullet
2 Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in statebullet
3 21st century Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness,...bullet
4 Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster...bullet
5 Ashaley Botwe Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for...bullet
6 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
7 Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with...bullet
8 Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengersbullet
9 What A Pity! “I beg him to make love to me, he gives me...bullet
10 Amazing Video 9-year-old girl born without hands wins...bullet

Related Articles

British Royal Wedding 5 key moments from the event
Tech Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just shared their first kiss as husband and wife
Royal Wedding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are married!
Royal wedding 2018 Prince Harry and Meghan married at Windsor
British Royal Wedding Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle as world watches
British Royal Wedding Meghan Markle gave us chills in a white Givenchy wedding gown
British Royal Wedding Capturing hearts and TV ratings: Britain's glittering
British Royal Wedding Minute-by-minute guide
British Royal Wedding Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex
British Royal Wedding 'Like a fairy tale': Bleary-eyed royalists party in Windsor

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10 women everydaybullet
3 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a...bullet
4 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
5 Blasphemy? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead my...bullet
6 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
7 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with...bullet
8 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used...bullet
9 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
10 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto...bullet

Filla

Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for selling 1 house to 133 people
Fraud Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for renting one house to 133 accommodation seekers
Woman jailed, flogged 75 times for marrying without father's consent
What!!! Woman imprisoned, flogged 75 times for marrying lover without father's consent
Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months unnoticed
Busted Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months without her knowledge
Liberia’s Veep begs for pardon after disrespecting President
Bad Blood Liberia’s Veep begs for pardon after disrespecting President George weah